MEF Inside
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
MEF Inside
Single Order MT4 Expert Advisors
No Grid Averaging Martingale Switching
Parameter Input :
1.Fix Lots input your manual lot
2.Mode Lots choose Fix Lot or Autolot
3.Risk Auto Lots in percent if you choose Autolot
4.TakeProfit in pip , input your hidden TP
5.StopLoss in pip , input your hiddenSL
6.Use Trailing choose true or false
7.Ts Start in pip , input your hidden trailing
8.Ts Stop in pip , input your hidden TS
9.Magic magic number
10.Comment comment order
11.Display true or false about account info on chart
Suitable For All Favorite Pairs And All Your Brokers
Recommendation MEF Inside run M15 with TP 50 SL 30 Ts Start 15
With same preset you can run for 4 Pair. All Account Types The Minimum Deposit Is Only $100
Thank you
Do not hesitate to contact Us at any time
hello@forexhomeschooling.com
CP +62896 2324 0555
Single Order MT4 Expert Advisors
No Grid Averaging Martingale Switching
Parameter Input :
1.Fix Lots input your manual lot
2.Mode Lots choose Fix Lot or Autolot
3.Risk Auto Lots in percent if you choose Autolot
4.TakeProfit in pip , input your hidden TP
5.StopLoss in pip , input your hiddenSL
6.Use Trailing choose true or false
7.Ts Start in pip , input your hidden trailing
8.Ts Stop in pip , input your hidden TS
9.Magic magic number
10.Comment comment order
11.Display true or false about account info on chart
Suitable For All Favorite Pairs And All Your Brokers
Recommendation MEF Inside run M15 with TP 50 SL 30 Ts Start 15
With same preset you can run for 4 Pair. All Account Types The Minimum Deposit Is Only $100
Thank you
Do not hesitate to contact Us at any time
hello@forexhomeschooling.com
CP +62896 2324 0555