Pandora AI is a auto-trading system designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools for 28 pairs of currencies and Gold in one chart for scalp trading at 5 minute time-frame.

Backtest for a period of 6 months with XAUUSD results from the initial $ 100 deposit and returns up to $ 34M in profit.

Recommendations

- Recommended deposit $ 100

- Recommended leverage 1:30 to 1:500

- Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts.

- Backtest with model: Every tick.