Pandora AI

1

Pandora AI is a auto-trading system designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools for 28 pairs of currencies and Gold in one chart for  scalp trading  at 5 minute time-frame.

Backtest for a period of 6 months with XAUUSD results from the initial $ 100 deposit and returns up to $ 34M in profit.

Recommendations

- Recommended deposit $ 100

- Recommended leverage 1:30 to 1:500

- Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts.

- Backtest with model: Every tick.

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4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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Murat Ekici
173
Murat Ekici 2024.01.28 13:24 
 

He is all ea scam.

hdkhosravi
39
hdkhosravi 2021.11.10 15:51 
 

It's not working in the real world.

xiangshan
99
xiangshan 2021.10.09 16:51 
 

Mr. Nguyen Van Thang: Hello, I have purchased Pandora Ai for XAUUSD gold trading. My current parameter setting is Max Spread (pips): 50, Money Management: True, Risk: 1.0, Orders (pips): 10.0, Trailing loss (pips): 20.0, Take Profit (pips): 100. Time Start Trade: 6:00:00, Time Stop Trade: 5:59:59. I’m using EXNESS’s pioneer small difference account, with a golden spread of 1.25. Please help me to examine if this is a reasonable setup and how it needs to be set up to be more appropriate for gold trading. One more question: Why does the panel say “Broker Stop Level is too High, Expert Stopped To Trade”? Is it mine because the parameters are not set properly?Looking forward to your response and guidance. Thank you.

scopeyeo
557
scopeyeo 2021.01.12 13:24 
 

backtest is too good, real test fail badly...lost money

Savell Martin
1543
Savell Martin 2021.01.05 14:22 
 

Do not purchase this EA. It works amazingly in backtests but in real life you need a broker with (REALLY) low XAU spreads and one that can handle HFT. IC Markets banned it, and Alpari and Tickmill has too high spreads. So this EA is useless to me, and I doubt it'll work right in live.

If you adjust the spread setting, EA opens lots of trades all in losses.

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