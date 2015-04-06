Tasty Lemon
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hello everyone
Tasty Lemon is a very easy to use trading system. With the help of the MACD and the ADX indicator, the trading system searches for suitable entry points on the H1 and H4 charts. Since the expert advisor tries to achieve higher profits, it works with a trailing stop. The strategy does not include any Martingale or Grid components. To keep the risk as low as possible, we recommend 1000$ per 0.01 lot and a VPS or a 24/7 computer so that the EA can monitor the positions.
Traded currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF
Works on the H1 timeframe.
Works on the H1 timeframe.
Parameters:
- Settings = Choose your settings for the currency pair.
- Lot = Lot Size
- AutoLot = Enable autolot or disable it
- Money per Lot = multiplier for AutoLot (If "Money per Lot" is set to 1000, the lot will be increased every 1000 of your account currency.)
- Comment = Comment for EA trades.
- Magic = ID for identify EA orders (two magic numbers are automatically generated from the selected magic number.).