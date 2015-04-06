Tasty Lemon

Hello everyone


Tasty Lemon is a very easy to use trading system. With the help of the MACD and the ADX indicator, the trading system searches for suitable entry points on the H1 and H4 charts. Since the expert advisor tries to achieve higher profits, it works with a trailing stop. The strategy does not include any Martingale or Grid components. To keep the risk as low as possible, we recommend 1000$ per 0.01 lot and a VPS or a 24/7 computer so that the EA can monitor the positions.


Traded currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF
Works on the H1 timeframe.

Parameters:
  • Settings = Choose your settings for the currency pair.
  • Lot = Lot Size
  • AutoLot = Enable autolot or disable it
  • Money per Lot = multiplier for AutoLot (If "Money per Lot" is set to 1000, the lot will be increased every 1000 of your account currency.)
  • Comment = Comment for EA trades.
  • Magic = ID for identify EA orders (two magic numbers are automatically generated from the selected magic number.).


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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