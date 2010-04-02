OIL Tanker H1

This EA has been developed, tested and traded live for WTI (XTIUSD) H1 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account.

Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on HIGHEST/LOWEST CHANNEL breakout. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with FIXED STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT. To catch more profits there is also a TRAILING PROFIT function in the strategy.

EA has been backtested on more than 8-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verified on 10-year long M1 futures data. Everything is already set up for WTI (XTIUSD) H1 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk.

For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill: