Naked Trader by Capitarc

Naked Trader -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on pure price action. This product is looks at all the price action patterns, candles and possible trend reversal formations of the ever changing markets, while the usual experts are based on one or two indicators, this expert trades naked! Literally! Pun Indented!

FOREXSIGNALS uses a similar robot for their INTRADAY trades.

This allows the expert to adapt to the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure you find the right inputs for your trading style.

The Naked Trader is currently optimized for H4- XAUUSD. The results can be visualized in the presented screenshots.

The robot works once per candlestick, based on the timeframe you use, kindly optimize the inputs for your trading style. When a candle is engulfed, a hammer head appears, a pin-bar appears on confirmation of the support resistance areas, the robot initiates the trade!

Why choose NAKED TRADER (Expert Advisor)

The advisor is suitable for both scalping and intraday trading.

Works best on higher timeframes.

The advisor is adaptable to all timeframes and currencies.

The indicator uses a price action, make sure your broker is reliable.

It is possible to evaluate the effectiveness of the expert on history.

The advisor trades are done strictly on the "Close of the bar".

It can be used as a standalone tool to be used for trading.

The advisor holds steady outcomes constantly trailing stops and steps if required.

The advisor manages risk with perfection.

The advisor has an optimum operation algorithm, therefore the terminal does not "freeze".





Recommendations on using NAKED TRADER MT5

BuyStop : The pending order are placed above an interval placed in the input amount of pips above the reversing candle.

SellStop : The pending order are placed above an interval placed in the input amount of pips above the reversing candle.





Advisor Inputs