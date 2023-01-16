FXC iCCI DivergencE MT5

FXC iCCI-DivergencE MT5 Indicator

This is an advanced CCI indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the CCI and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern.

Main features:

  • Advanced divergence settings
  • Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices
  • Give Buy/Sell open signals
  • PUSH notifications
  • E-mail sending
  • Pop-up alert
  • Customizeable Information panel
Input parameters:
  • CCI Period: The Period size of the CCI indicator.
  • CCI Applied Price: Applied price for the CCI indicator. It can be: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted.
  • Symbol Applied Price: Applied price of the current symbol. It can be: Close, Open, Low(B)/High(S).
  • Minimum A-B Price Movement (pip): Determines the minimum price movements between the A' and B' points of the divergence.
  • Minimum A-B CCI Movement (point): Determines the minimum CCI value movements between the A' and B' points of the divergence.
  • Minimum Bars Between A-B (bars): The number of minimum bars allowed between the A' and B' points.
  • Maximum Bars Between A-B (bars): The number of maximum bars allowed between the A' and B' points.
  • Buy Max. A' CCI (OFF: 9999): The maximum CCI value of the A' point of the Buy divergence.
  • Sell Min. A' CCI (OFF: -9999): The minimum CCI value of the A' point of the Sell divergence.
  • Buy Highest CCI Between A-B (OFF: 9999): The highest CCI value allowed between A' and B' points for Buy divergence.
  • Sell Lowest CCI Between A-B (OFF: -9999): The minimum lowest CCI value allowed between A' and B' points for Sell divergence.
  • CCI-Divergence Lines (ON): Draws divergence lines to the indicator window at signals.
  • Price-Divergence Lines (ON): Draws divergence lines to the price chart at signals.
  • Signal Arrow (ON): Draws arrows to the chart at signals.
  • PUSH Notification (ON): Sends PUSH notifications at signals.
  • Pop-up Window Alert (ON): Sends pop-up alerts at signals.
  • E-mail Sending (ON): Sends e-mails at signals.
  • Infopanel (ON): Switch Turns the information panel on or off.
  • Infopanel Color-1: Color-1 of the information panel.
  • Infopanel Color-2: Color-2 of the information panel.
  • Infopanel Color-3: Color-3 of the information panel.
  • Infopanel Background (ON): Turns the background of the information panel on or off.
  • Infopanel Background Color: Sets the background color of the information panel.
  • Divergence Price-Line Buy-Color: Divergence Price-Line color of the Buy signs.
  • Divergence Price-Line Sell-Color: Divergence Price-Line color of the Sell signs.
  • Divergence Price-Line Width: Width of the Price-Line.
  • Divergence Price-Line Style: Style of the Price-Line.
  • Divergence CCI-Line Buy-Color: Divergence CCI-Line color of the Buy signs.
  • Divergence CCI-Line Sell-Color: Divergence CCI-Line color of the Sell signs.
  • Divergence CCI-Line Width: Width of the CCI-Line.
  • Divergence CCI-Line Style: Style of the CCI-Line.
  • Arrow Color Buy: Arrows color for Buy signals.
  • Arrow Color Sell: Arrows color for Sell signals. 
  • Arrow Size: Size of the Arrows.
  • Arrow Shift Buy (Low + X pip): With this parameter, you can shift the price of the Buy arrows relative to the Low price. 
  • Arrow Shift Sell (High + X pip): With this parameter, you can shift the price of the Sell arrows relative to the High price.
  • Drawback (bars): Number of bars drawn divergence signs back in the past.
Information Panel:
  • Price Applied: Applied price of the current symbol.
  • CCI(50) Applied: Applied price of the CCI incidator. In the parentheses, there is the Period size of the CCI.
  • CCI Value[0,1]: CCI values at the last two bars.
  • Last Divergence: Shows the time of the last divergence sign. The B' or S' represents the direction: Buy or Sell.
  • Indicator(1): Shows the name of the indicator. The number in the parentheses represents the subwindow of the indicator.

Buttons:

  • There are three little buttons at the right-upper corner of the information panel.
  • RED button: It removes the indicator from the chart.
  • WHITE button: Do nothing.
  • GREEN button: It turns on or off the information panel.


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