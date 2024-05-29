Installing Set Files on EA

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How to install Set Files provided by the author on EA for specific charts?
 

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Sergey Golubev, 2012.11.25 13:37

What is pre-set or set file

What is pre-set or set file.

Set files (or pre-set files) are the settings of the EAs.

- To use in trading : during attaching EA to the chart - place set file (pre-set file) to the following folder: [...MQL4\presets] for MT4 or [...MQL5\presets] for MT5, and press 'Load'.

We can also create those files pressing 'Save':

- To use in backtesting or optimizing the settings place the file to the following folder: [...MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\tester] for MT4 or [...MQL5\profiles\tester] for MT5 - and, during attaching EA to the chart - press 'Load'.

We can also create those files pressing 'Save':

Set files are just a settings of the EA. Nothing more. Just a settings. It saves our time because we do not need to type/change the settings in the EA manually. All we need is just to use set files.

If someone is asking you:

"what is the settings in your EA?"

so you will probable will post the set file as a reply (you will create the file with your settings and will attach to your post to the forum).

If someone is asking you:

"what is the settings in your indicators on the chart?"

so you will probable will give template file as a reply.

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Hi, I can't save my EA setfile in the MQL5 because I can't find the presets folder under mql5. I have saved template but presets is not showing. What should I do? Thanks
 
37669989 #:
Hi, I can't save my EA setfile in the MQL5 because I can't find the presets folder under mql5. I have saved template but presets is not showing. What should I do? Thanks

You should had a folder called Presets there (into MQL5 folder) and you've probably deleted it.

Create a new one.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Open an indicator, in the parameters window click "save", and the "presets" folder will be created automatically, in case it has been deleted. Besides, you can see where (in which folder) the terminal wants to save it, that is the presets folder.
 

Hi all, 

I'm having the same issue as Akohamen, not able to save set files into MQL5 "Presets" folder. When I try & save my setting on the EA I'm using ("Position Sizer", not "LTC" as per screengrab) it won't let me save it (pls see attached screengrab). 

When I save in the EA's parameters window, no "presets" folder is created automatically, and no, I have not deleted it. I also tried to create a presets folder, calling it ".set" which didn't work. 

It obviously needs a folder to save to but none is there, none is created automatically, and I don't know how to create one.

Please advise.

Thanks,

Marc. 

Files:
No_preset_folder.png  51 kb
[Deleted]  
Bergh #: Hi all, I'm having the same issue as Akohamen, not able to save set files into MQL5 "Presets" folder. When I try & save my setting on the EA I'm using ("Position Sizer", not "LTC" as per screengrab) it won't let me save it (pls see attached screengrab). When I save in the EA's parameters window, no "presets" folder is created automatically, and no, I have not deleted it. I also tried to create a presets folder, calling it ".set" which didn't work. It obviously needs a folder to save to but none is there, none is created automatically, and I don't know how to create one.Please advise.Thanks,Marc. 

Your screenshot shows the "Preset" folder already exists and has ".set" files in it.


If you want to save a ".set" file, then give it a name. Don't just leave it as "*.set". Give it name like "MyEA.set".


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Your screenshot shows the "Preset" folder already exists and has ".set" files in it.


If you want to save a ".set" file, then give it a name. Don't just leave it as "*.set". Give it name like "MyEA.set".



Top Man, thank you. 

[Deleted]  
Bergh #: Top Man, thank you. 
You are welcome!
 

Many Thanks.

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