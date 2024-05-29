Installing Set Files on EA
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
Sergey Golubev, 2012.11.25 13:37
What is pre-set or set file
What is pre-set or set file.
Set files (or pre-set files) are the settings of the EAs.
- To use in trading : during attaching EA to the chart - place set file (pre-set file) to the following folder: [...MQL4\presets] for MT4 or [...MQL5\presets] for MT5, and press 'Load'.
We can also create those files pressing 'Save':
- To use in backtesting or optimizing the settings place the file to the following folder: [...MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\tester] for MT4 or [...MQL5\profiles\tester] for MT5 - and, during attaching EA to the chart - press 'Load'.
We can also create those files pressing 'Save':
Set files are just a settings of the EA. Nothing more. Just a settings. It saves our time because we do not need to type/change the settings in the EA manually. All we need is just to use set files.
If someone is asking you:
"what is the settings in your EA?"
so you will probable will post the set file as a reply (you will create the file with your settings and will attach to your post to the forum).
If someone is asking you:
"what is the settings in your indicators on the chart?"
so you will probable will give template file as a reply.
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Hi all,
I'm having the same issue as Akohamen, not able to save set files into MQL5 "Presets" folder. When I try & save my setting on the EA I'm using ("Position Sizer", not "LTC" as per screengrab) it won't let me save it (pls see attached screengrab).
When I save in the EA's parameters window, no "presets" folder is created automatically, and no, I have not deleted it. I also tried to create a presets folder, calling it ".set" which didn't work.
It obviously needs a folder to save to but none is there, none is created automatically, and I don't know how to create one.
Please advise.
Thanks,
Marc.
Your screenshot shows the "Preset" folder already exists and has ".set" files in it.
If you want to save a ".set" file, then give it a name. Don't just leave it as "*.set". Give it name like "MyEA.set".
Many Thanks.
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