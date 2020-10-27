Clever cube

The system makes use of Fibonacci resistance line's fast callback strategy.EA does not use Grid, Martin strategies.So usually the bill is not much, it is always waiting for the right time to bill.

Recommended timeframe is M1.

Minimum account balance: $50.

Default parameters are for EURUSD M1 and GBPUSD M1.

It is recommended to use low spread broker and low latency virtual machine.

Features:

Every trade is protected by stop-loss.

Fast entry and exit, no position overnight, with designated working hours.

includes protection against high spreads .



. allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.



Settings:

MagicNumber - unique identifier for EA's orders

- unique identifier for EA's orders TradeComment - comment for EA's orders

- comment for EA's orders StopLoss - stop loss in pips

- stop loss in pips MinLots - minimum allowed trading lot

- minimum allowed trading lot MaxLots - maximal allowed trading lot

- maximal allowed trading lot Risk - auto MM based on the stop loss and deposit size.

- auto MM based on the stop loss and deposit size. FixedLots - fixed trading lot

- fixed trading lot UseMM - use automatic lot calculation

- use automatic lot calculation MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread pips

- maximum allowable spread pips StartHour - Allowed trading Hour

- Allowed trading Hour StartMinute - Allowed trading Minute

- Allowed trading Minute EndHour - Closing Hour

- Closing Hour EndMinute - Closing Minute

If in the test do not trade, or other questions, please contact me. You can also test other symbols, historical data does not represent the future direction, and finally wish you success.





