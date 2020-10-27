Clever cube
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Clever cube
The system makes use of Fibonacci resistance line's fast callback strategy.EA does not use Grid, Martin strategies.So usually the bill is not much, it is always waiting for the right time to bill.
Recommended timeframe is M1.
Minimum account balance: $50.
Default parameters are for EURUSD M1 and GBPUSD M1.
It is recommended to use low spread broker and low latency virtual machine.
Features:
- Every trade is protected by stop-loss.
- Fast entry and exit, no position overnight, with designated working hours.
- includes protection against high spreads.
- allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.
Settings:
- MagicNumber - unique identifier for EA's orders
- TradeComment - comment for EA's orders
- StopLoss - stop loss in pips
- MinLots - minimum allowed trading lot
- MaxLots - maximal allowed trading lot
- Risk - auto MM based on the stop loss and deposit size.
- FixedLots - fixed trading lot
- UseMM - use automatic lot calculation
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread pips
- StartHour - Allowed trading Hour
- StartMinute - Allowed trading Minute
- EndHour - Closing Hour
- EndMinute - Closing Minute
If in the test do not trade, or other questions, please contact me.
You can also test other symbols, historical data does not represent the future direction, and finally wish you success.
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