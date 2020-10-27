Clever cube

1

Clever cube

The system makes use of Fibonacci resistance line's fast callback strategy.EA does not use Grid, Martin strategies.So usually the bill is not much, it is always waiting for the right time to bill.

Recommended timeframe is M1.

Minimum account balance: $50.

Default parameters are for EURUSD M1 and GBPUSD M1.

It is recommended to use low spread broker and low latency virtual machine.

Features:

  • Every trade is protected by stop-loss.
  • Fast entry and exit, no position overnight, with designated working hours.
  • includes protection against high spreads.
  • allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.

Settings:

  • MagicNumber  - unique identifier for EA's orders
  • TradeComment  - comment for EA's orders
  • StopLoss  - stop loss in pips
  • MinLots  - minimum allowed trading lot
  • MaxLots  - maximal allowed trading lot
  • Risk  - auto MM based on the stop loss and deposit size.
  • FixedLots  - fixed trading lot
  • UseMM  - use automatic lot calculation
  • MaxSpread  - maximum allowable spread pips
  • StartHour - Allowed trading Hour
  • StartMinute  - Allowed trading Minute
  • EndHour - Closing Hour
  • EndMinute - Closing Minute

If in the test do not trade, or other questions, please contact me.

You can also test other symbols, historical data does not represent the future direction, and finally wish you success.



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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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This indicator is to follow the trend. When the closing price breaks the trend line, it may mean that the trend has to be reversed. It is cashing well in the trend. It has only two parameter settings. Parameter setting: deviation:15 "deviation" is Follow the distance between the current high and low points. depth:24 "depth" is Depth of high and low points. This is just the default parameter, you can optimize it in use.
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Select the strongest and weakest combination of 28 currencies. You can enter the market before the trend starts or wait for the price to reverse. The specific operation depends on yourself. Can be used in combination with other strategies and indicators. For example, my other indicator of reverse trend line. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51046 Wish you make money in the market. If you have any questions in use, please contact me.
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Denis Goloshchapov
329
Denis Goloshchapov 2021.09.01 15:46 
 

Советник стабильно сливает

Jin Feng Ji
1346
Jin Feng Ji 2021.08.04 08:37 
 

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