True Sell Buy

Have you ever noticed how on the forex symbols, the buy / sell button's price doesn't match the buy / sell lines on the chart?  The spread always looks a lot tighter on the chart, you open a position and then realise the spread is huge.

This is a very simple utility, it adds lines on the chart which match the buy / sell price on the buttons.

Once installed I recommend right clicking the chart, go to Properties and uncheck "Show bid price line" and "Show ask price line", now click OK.   Then right click the chart again, go to Templates, Save Templates and save as default.tpl  The lines will be available on all the charts you open from now on.

If you like it, please leave a quick review. Give me some stars. :)


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