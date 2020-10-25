Lot calculation by RobomoneyFX
- Indicators
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Andrey SirotjukManaging trader. I have over 9 years of experience in trading in the financial markets. Speculative operations in the foreign exchange and stock market.
I work according to my trading strategy in compliance with the rules of capital management and risk management.
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
The information panel of the indicator displays the specified number of parameters. Depending on the installed location, information will be displayed in one of the corners. The indicator only displays information without trading on its own. This means, if you need to open a deal, you should look at the information panel, find the line with the SL value and see which lot you want to place.