London Hourly Breakout

Introductory offer. 

The EA has been built around the London Stock Exchange open and the currency pair GBP/JPY. It is based on taking entries during the first hour of the London Stock Exchange open due to the volume in this period. 

The EA will take a maximum of one trade per day; it will not take multiple trades. The EA also has the option to use the MACD for exit management instead of a fixed take profit. The use of the MACD for exit management is to maximise trade exits at potential reversal points and so to help take the optimal profit.

Parameters:

  • Time_Frame_set - Set the timeframe for the algorithm to work from. 
  • ADX_Period - The period of the ADX.
  • Trend_Strength - For example "25" will set the trend strength to be minimum of 25 and so entires will only be valid if the current trend strength is above 25. 
  • Diff_DIs - Buffer between DI+ and DI-. For example buy entries only valid if DI+ is above DI- and the difference between DI+ and DI- is greater than the buffer value. 
  • Adj_B - Buffer to be placed at the high of the previous hour candle. For example 1 pip = 0.01 and so entries for buys only valid if market price exceeds previous high plus the buffer. 
  • Adj_S - Buffer to be placed at the low of the previous hour candle. For example 1 pip = 0.01 and so entries for sells only valid if market price exceeds previous low minus the buffer. 
  • Fixed_Lots - Set fixed lot size. Set as true for on.
  • Lot_Size - The fixed volume size.
  • Risk_Percentage_on - Risk a percentage of your balance. Volume calculated based on stop loss. 
  • Risk_Percentage - The percentage of your account you want to risk per trade. 
  • MACD_Exit - True will turn MACD on, which will control the exit of trades based on cross overs. Exit a buy trade when the MACD is above zero line and the main line crosses below signal line. Exit a sell trade when the MACD is below zero line and main line crossed above the signal line.
  • Fast - The period for the fast exponential moving average. 
  • Slow - The period for the slow exponential moving average. 
  • Period - Signal period of the MACD.
  • Time_Frame - This is the timeframe that the MACD is calculated from. 
  • TP_on - This allows for a take profit to be set with MACD exit on. Otherwise, no take profit and the MACD will exit the trade when requirements are met. Select the take profit via TP variable. 
  • TP - The percentage in relation to the stop loss to take profit. For example, ten pip stop loss and setting this variable as "100" will give a take profit of ten pips. This variable is automatically activated if MACD exit is off.
  • Breakeven_on - Set as true to turn breakeven on.
  • Breakeven - Set the percentage level in relation to stop loss for breakeven to activate. For example, ten pip stop loss and setting breakeven as "100" will mean the trade will move to breakeven when ten pips in profit.
  • Breakeven_Offset - This will place the trade x pips above/below entry price level. 
  • Partial_TP_on - Turn partial take profit on. 
  • Partial_TP - The percentage in relationship to the stop loss to partially close trade. For example, stop loss of ten pips and Partial_TP is set as "100", then a partial close of the trade will occur when ten pips in profit.
  • Partial_Close - The percentage of volume to close when partial-TP is met. For example “50” will close 50% by your positions at partial TP.
  • Trailing_Stop_on - True will allow trailing stop loss to be active.
  • Trailing_Stop - The number of pips in profit to start trailing the open trade.
  • Trailing_Step - Step sire to move the strop loss. For example "1", every extra pip in profit the trailing stop will move 1 pip in the direction of the trade.
  • Start_Time - Set the time interval for the first hour of London open based on your serve time. For example for serves with their time based on GMT time, London open is at 08:00.
  • End_time - Set 1 hour after start time.
  • Trade_Alert - Trade alerts top pop on MetaTrader terminal and also notifications to mobile devices if they are connected to your MetaTrader.
  • No_trade - Maximum stop loss, if exceeds no trade will be taken.
  • Max_SL - Max stop loss for a trade to be valid. 
  • Wick - Require top/bottom wick dependent on trade direction.
  • Top_Wick - Size of top wick in pips. E.g “10” means that there must be a 10 pip top wick for a sell trade to be valid. 
  • Bottom_Wick- Size of bottom wick in pips. E.g “10” means that there must be a 10 pip bottom wick for a buy trade to be valid. 




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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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London Hourly Breakout MT4
Edward Joe Sims
Experts
Introductory offer.  The EA has been built around the London Stock Exchange open and the currency pair GBP/JPY. Entries based on the one hour time frame. It is based on taking entries during the first hour of the London Stock Exchange open due to the volume in this period.   The EA will take a maximum of one trade per day; it will not take multiple trades. The EA also has the option to use the MACD for exit management instead of a fixed take profit. The use of the MACD for exit management is to
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