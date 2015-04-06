Scalping Strategy

Description This expert advisor uses with a Scalping Technique Strategy.

Can be used with limited capital and minimum capital of 100 USD with 1:500 Leverage, it is Recommended by using 200 USD capital Leverage 1:500, or more.





Use on brokers with tickcharts and data on a good M1 timeframe chart.





Use on brokers with Spreads of less than 30 points.





Use the settings contained in the colomn tab screenshots to get the best settings. Best Open Account Parameter :

Equity = 200 USD

= 200 USD Leverage = 1:500