Scalping Strategy

Description

This expert advisor uses with a Scalping Technique Strategy.

Can be used with limited capital and minimum capital of 100 USD with 1:500 Leverage, it is Recommended by using 200 USD capital Leverage 1:500, or more.

Use on brokers with tickcharts and data on a good M1 timeframe chart.

Use on brokers with Spreads of less than 30 points.

Use the settings contained in the colomn tab screenshots to get the best settings.

Best Open Account Parameter :

  • Equity = 200 USD
  • Leverage = 1:500

Indicator Parameter :

  1. Breakout Periode - The number of bars used for the breakout calculations. Proper values - from 1 to 200.
  2. Trend Periode - The number of bars used for the trend signal calculations. Proper values - from 1 to 200.
  3. OnlyShort - For choice Sell only open position. Proper Value - (0)=False, (1)=True.
  4. OnlyLong -  For choice Buy only open position. Proper Value - (0)=False, (1)=True.
  5. MaxTradesPerBar - The number of maximum open trade per time .
  6. StopLoss - The number of Stop Loss level point.
  7. BreakEven - The number of target break even value.
  8. SeuilSL - The number of maximum target stop loss even value.
  9. PartialTP1 - The number of level target profit 1.
  10. PartialRatio1 - The number persen of target profit 1.
  11. PartialTP2 - The number of level target profit 2.
  12. PartialRatio2 - The number persen of target profit 2.
  13. TakeProfit - The number of TakeProfit level when open position.
  14. Slippage - The number of maximum slippage level from broker.
  15. MaxSpread - The number of maximum spread betwen Bid - Ask.
  16. Magic - The number of magic number position order.
  17. MMType - The number of money management method. Proper values - (1).Fixed, (2).Geometrical, (3).Proportional, (4).Smart, (5).TSSF
  18. FixedLots -  The number of used lot when Fixed type choice.
  19. GeometricalFactor -  The number of multiply between Fixed Lots 0.1,Account Balance Percent and GeometricalFactor.
  20. ProportionalRisk - The number of multiply between Account Equity Percent and persen of propotional risk factor.
  21. LastXTrades - The number of total trade.
  22. DecreaseFactor - The number of loss management for decreace used lot value automaticaly.
  23. TSSFTrigger1 - The number of divide win and loss ratio for trigger 1 for increace and decreace used lot automaticaly.
  24. TSSFRatio1 - The number persen ratio of used lot with win and loss management for target 1 automaticaly.
  25. TSSFTrigger2 - The number of divide win and loss ratio for trigger 2 for increace and decreace used lot automaticaly.
  26. TSSFRatio2 - The number persen ratio of used lot with win and loss management for target 2 automaticaly.
  27. TSSFTrigger3 - The number of divide win and loss ratio for trigger 3 for increace and decreace used lot automaticaly.
  28. TSSFRatio3 - The number persen ratio of used lot with win and loss management for target 3 automaticaly.
  29. DebugMode - Show StopLoss, StopLevel, Spread, LastError value.

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