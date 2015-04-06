EA RG Money train

A trend adviser using an advanced management system.

The robot opens a deal when a buy/sell signal appears, then conducts the transaction, opening additional deals if necessary (with appropriate signals).

If the price has turned against the position, the expert Advisor does not open orders against the trend until the end of it (the onset of a flat or reversal), which allows you to withstand prolonged recoilless price movements.

Features :

Does not use stop loss or take profit b y default

Works on any currency pair and on any timeframe

Works with any broker on any types of accounts

Not sensitive to spread (but smaller is better in terms of your profit)

Works simultaneously in both directions (buy/sell)

Good returns with small risks

Ability to disperse the Deposit in a short time (high risks)

Is possible to limit the loss on the balance sheet

Small number of parameters - easy configuration

Attention! The method of averaging (martingale) can lead to the loss of the entire Deposit. I recommend a large Deposit, or work on a cent account (0.02-0.03 lots for every 10000 units of currency). Recommended timeframes are M5+ (M15, M30, H1). And remember that trading on the stock exchange is always associated with risk and can not guarantee future returns similar to the past.

The parameters of the EA:

Parameters if "true" If "false" BalancePercentLot Growing income per trade over time Growing safety over time MartinProfitfixed Growing safety over time Growing income per trade over time Martinclosebydepo Use profit target to close orders Use SL/TP

Parameters

Parameter description Lower value Higher value Lot starting lot lower risk, lower income higher risk, higher income

Percent Coefficient of the starting lot ( depends on the balance) lower risk, lower income

higher risk, higher income

MartinProfitfix profit Size for closing a series of transactions (in the balance currency) lower risk, lower income

higher risk, higher income

MartinProfit profit Size for closing a series of transactions (in % of the balance) lower risk, lower income

higher risk, higher income

MartinLoss loss Limit for closing a series of transactions (in % of the balance) lower risk, lower income

higher risk, higher income

MartinIncKof Coefficient of lot increase in case of trend reversal lower risk, lower income

higher risk, higher income

BarsStep the minimum number of bars to open the next order in the series orders are placed closer to each other orders are placed further apart from each other MAPeriod the period of the moving average for determining the entry into a trade orders are more frequent orders are more rare

mavol1 Coefficient of deviation of the price from the moving average to determine the entry into the transaction orders are more frequent

orders are more rare







