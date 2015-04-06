EA RG Money train

A trend adviser using an advanced management system.

The robot opens a deal when a buy/sell signal appears, then conducts the transaction, opening additional deals if necessary (with appropriate signals).

If the price has turned against the position, the expert Advisor does not open orders against the trend until the end of it (the onset of a flat or reversal), which allows you to withstand prolonged recoilless price movements.

Features :

  • Does not use stop loss or take profit by default
  • Works on any currency pair and on any timeframe
  • Works with any broker on any types of accounts
  • Not sensitive to spread (but smaller is better in terms of your profit)
  • Works simultaneously in both directions (buy/sell)
  • Good returns with small risks
  • Ability to disperse the Deposit in a short time (high risks)
  • Is possible to limit the loss on the balance sheet
  • Small number of parameters - easy configuration

Attention!

The method of averaging (martingale) can lead to the loss of the entire Deposit.

I recommend a large Deposit, or work on a cent account (0.02-0.03 lots for every 10000 units of currency).

Recommended timeframes are M5+ (M15, M30, H1).

And remember that trading on the stock exchange is always associated with risk and can not guarantee future returns similar to the past.


The parameters of the EA:


Parameters if "true" If "false"
BalancePercentLot Growing income per trade  over time Growing safety over time
MartinProfitfixed Growing safety over time Growing income per trade  over time
Martinclosebydepo Use profit target to close orders Use SL/TP


Parameters
 Parameter description Lower value Higher value
Lot  starting lot lower risk, lower income higher risk, higher income  
Percent  Coefficient of the starting lot ( depends on the balance) lower risk, lower income  
 higher risk, higher income   
MartinProfitfix  profit Size for closing a series of transactions (in the balance currency)  lower risk, lower income
higher risk, higher income   
MartinProfit  profit Size for closing a series of transactions (in % of the balance) lower risk, lower income
higher risk, higher income   
MartinLoss  loss Limit for closing a series of transactions (in % of the balance) lower risk, lower income  
 higher risk, higher income   
MartinIncKof  Coefficient of lot increase in case of trend reversal lower risk, lower income  
 higher risk, higher income   
BarsStep  the minimum number of bars to open the next order in the series  orders are placed closer to each other orders are placed further apart from each other
MAPeriod  the period of the moving average for determining the entry into a trade orders are more frequent orders are more rare 
mavol1  Coefficient of deviation of the price from the moving average to determine the entry into the transaction orders are more frequent 
 orders are more rare  




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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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