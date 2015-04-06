EA RG Money train
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
A trend adviser using an advanced management system.
The robot opens a deal when a buy/sell signal appears, then conducts the transaction, opening additional deals if necessary (with appropriate signals).
If the price has turned against the position, the expert Advisor does not open orders against the trend until the end of it (the onset of a flat or reversal), which allows you to withstand prolonged recoilless price movements.
Features :
- Does not use stop loss or take profit by default
- Works on any currency pair and on any timeframe
- Works with any broker on any types of accounts
- Not sensitive to spread (but smaller is better in terms of your profit)
- Works simultaneously in both directions (buy/sell)
- Good returns with small risks
- Ability to disperse the Deposit in a short time (high risks)
- Is possible to limit the loss on the balance sheet
- Small number of parameters - easy configuration
Attention!
The method of averaging (martingale) can lead to the loss of the entire Deposit.
I recommend a large Deposit, or work on a cent account (0.02-0.03 lots for every 10000 units of currency).
Recommended timeframes are M5+ (M15, M30, H1).
And remember that trading on the stock exchange is always associated with risk and can not guarantee future returns similar to the past.
The parameters of the EA:
|Parameters
|if "true"
|If "false"
|BalancePercentLot
|Growing income per trade over time
|Growing safety over time
|MartinProfitfixed
|Growing safety over time
|Growing income per trade over time
|Martinclosebydepo
|Use profit target to close orders
|Use SL/TP
| Parameters
|Parameter description
|Lower value
|Higher value
|Lot
|starting lot
|lower risk, lower income
| higher risk, higher income
|Percent
|Coefficient of the starting lot ( depends on the balance)
|lower risk, lower income
| higher risk, higher income
|MartinProfitfix
|profit Size for closing a series of transactions (in the balance currency)
|lower risk, lower income
| higher risk, higher income
|MartinProfit
|profit Size for closing a series of transactions (in % of the balance)
| lower risk, lower income
| higher risk, higher income
|MartinLoss
|loss Limit for closing a series of transactions (in % of the balance)
| lower risk, lower income
| higher risk, higher income
|MartinIncKof
|Coefficient of lot increase in case of trend reversal
|lower risk, lower income
| higher risk, higher income
|BarsStep
|the minimum number of bars to open the next order in the series
|orders are placed closer to each other
|orders are placed further apart from each other
|MAPeriod
|the period of the moving average for determining the entry into a trade
|orders are more frequent
|orders are more rare
|mavol1
|Coefficient of deviation of the price from the moving average to determine the entry into the transaction
|orders are more frequent
|orders are more rare