FixTrader Pro MT4

  • Experts
  • Andrei Krisiuk
    Andrei Krisiuk

    Andrei Krisiuk

    5 (1)
    About Me:
    I am a trader and trading advisor developer with many years of experience in financial markets. My specialization includes algorithmic trading and creating highly effective trading strategies that help traders optimize their investments and minimize risks.
    My Competencies:
    4 products 1 code 1 comment
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 11 September 2024
  • Activations: 15
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2255827

FixTrader Pro: Your Key to Successful Trading on Key Levels!

FixTrader Pro is a powerful expert advisor designed to automate trading around key levels such as Tokyo Fix, London Fix, and Gold Fix. Ideal for traders seeking reliable signals with minimal manual involvement, this EA is optimized for key market moments.

Key Features and Benefits of FixTrader Pro:

  1. Automated Trading on Key Levels:

    • Set a candle price to act as your take profit, and when the market approaches, orders are opened sequentially based on price direction. This approach maximizes your chances of capitalizing on key price levels.

  2. Flexible Trading Time Setup:

    • Configure the exact time for order placement using the opening candle hour and minute. FixTrader Pro ensures trades are placed at optimal times, such as around key market fixes.

  3. Distance-Based Trading:

    • Customize the distance from entry to take profit and stop loss, allowing for dynamic adjustments to match current market conditions. This gives you full control over risk management.

  4. Order and Risk Management:

    • The EA manages pending orders with automatic deletion after a specified period and can close active orders once the set trading time has passed.
    • Control risk with drawdown limits, which you can set in dollars. This feature is perfect for prop firms—just adjust the lot size and set the drawdown level to align with your firm's daily drawdown limits.

  5. Breakeven and ATR-Based Stop Loss:

    • Enable ATR Stop Loss and Breakeven functions to protect profits. The breakeven feature automatically moves your stop loss to break-even once the trade reaches a specified profit level.

  6. Preset and Customizable Settings with Set Files:

    • FixTrader Pro is optimized for testing Tokyo Fix trading on the EUR/USD pair. For prop firms, simply reduce the lot size and set the drawdown limit to match the daily allowed drawdown.
    • No additional set files are required for this pair; the EA is fully configured for optimal performance on EUR/USD.
    • For other currency pairs, backtesting is recommended to tailor settings to current market conditions. If you're unsure how to optimize the settings, feel free to reach out, and we’ll gladly provide preconfigured set files for additional pairs.

  7. Maximum Transparency:

    • All key parameters are displayed for full visibility of the advisor’s activity, giving you confidence in every trade.

Recommended Major Assets for Trading with FixTrader Pro

Currency Pairs:

  • EUR/USD (Euro/US Dollar)
  • GBP/USD (Pound/US Dollar)
  • USD/JPY (US Dollar/Japanese Yen)
  • USD/CHF (US Dollar/Swiss Franc)
  • AUD/USD (Australian Dollar/US Dollar)
  • USD/CAD (US Dollar/Canadian Dollar)

Metals:

  • XAU/USD (Gold/US Dollar)
  • XAG/USD (Silver/US Dollar)

Major Indices:

  • S&P 500 (USA)
  • Nasdaq 100 (USA)
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average (USA)
  • DAX 40 (Germany)
  • CAC 40 (France)
  • FTSE 100 (UK)

These assets provide high liquidity and significant volatility, which allows for the effective application of the FixTrader Pro strategy, focused on key levels and price fixings by major players.

Feedback

We welcome any questions or comments about the operation of  FixTrader Pro. If you encounter any problems, please contact us for assistance.

Settings

  • Account Type: Classic, ECN, PRO
  • Leverage: Any
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Settings: Default
  • Compatibility with Other EAs: Yes

After Purchase

If you have already made a purchase, please review the recommended user guide: [Click here to view the guide].

FixTrader Pro is your trusted trading assistant, handling the complexity of automated trading while giving you flexibility and control. Whether you're trading for yourself or with a prop firm, FixTrader Pro ensures your strategy is executed flawlessly, while protecting your capital.











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EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Oracle Wave EA
Andrei Krisiuk
5 (1)
Experts
Want to keep up with the latest trends in developing trading advisors based on fixing prices? Join our channel Oracle Wave EA   is designed to provide high reliability and safety when trading on financial markets. The advisor builds its strategies on the analysis of key price fixing levels set by banks and institutional traders, including significant levels such as   Tokyo Fix ,   London Fix , and   Gold Fix . These levels are often critical points where the highest trading volume occurs, an
Oracle Wave EA MT4
Andrei Krisiuk
Experts
Want to keep up with the latest trends in developing trading advisors based on fixing prices?   Join our channel Oracle Wave EA   is designed to provide high reliability and safety when trading on financial markets. The advisor builds its strategies on the analysis of key price fixing levels set by banks and institutional traders, including significant levels such as   Tokyo Fix ,   London Fix , and   Gold Fix . These levels are often critical points where the highest trading volume occurs,
FixTrader Pro MT5
Andrei Krisiuk
Experts
Live signal  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2255827 FixTrader Pro: Your Key to Successful Trading on Key Levels! FixTrader Pro is a powerful expert advisor designed to automate trading around key levels such as Tokyo Fix , London Fix , and Gold Fix . Ideal for traders seeking reliable signals with minimal manual involvement, this EA is optimized for key market moments. Key Features and Benefits of FixTrader Pro: Automated Trading on Key Levels: Set a candle price to act as your take profit, a
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