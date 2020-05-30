Cable Big Trend Catcher

2. If you are backtesting the EA during weekends, make sure to specify a reasonable spread (such as 30 or 50) instead of using current spread because the market is not trading and the current spread may be some awkward number. During weekdays, feel free to use current spread as it is the correct current spread value.

This EA aims at forecasting/detecting big trends of the GBP/USD (Cable) pair on an 1h basis. It is based on an AI bot built in Python that learns to detect trend patterns such as "rectangles", "double-tops (bottoms)", etc. It learns and acts just like a trader, a very intelligent, fast-learning and experienced trader.



If you would like to have an EA that gives you instant profits or a continuous inflow of money immediately (at the risk of losing a large amount of money at any time), use a scalping EA because they typically have very high accuracy (percent of profitable trades), something like 99%. However, you'll never know when the 1% chance of loss will happen (and it will happen for sure), in which case you may lose every penny you have earned, if not every penny you have in your account. That's why so many EA creators only include 5-10 years of backtest results, because their EAs won't survive some periods in the longer run.

This EA is very unlikely to wipe you out at any times. In fact, for a backtest period of 20 years, the maximum drawdown is just over 10%. Compared with a typical long-run EA with a common maximum drawdown of 30-60%, this EA has a much lower risk. Another advantage of this EA is that you may increase the lot size (trade size per trade) without sacrificing too much safety. The table below shows that with the lot size doubled, the maximum drawdown increases only by a small amount.

Initial Balance (GBP) Leverage Spread Lot size Trading period Total profit (GBP) Annualised return (%) Maximum drawdown (%) 10000 1:1 30 0.5 1 May 2000 - 30 Apr 2020 46218.31 23.11 11.91 10000 1:1 30 1.0 1 May 2000 - 30 Apr 2020

92436.79 46.22 13.14 10000 1:1 30 2.0 1 May 2000 - 30 Apr 2020 184873.43 92.44 13.85

Backtest

