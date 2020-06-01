Cable Big Trend Catcher Long Term Low Risk

This EA is very simple to backtest and live trade. The lot size "LOT" is only useful when "VariedLotSize" is set to "NO", in which case every time you invest a fixed amount of money each trade. The VariedLotSize input is set default to "YES", which means your lot size increases with your increased balance and decreases with decreased balance. It makes more potential profits but also bears more risks. The "RiskIndex" value represents the risk you are willing to take. It's up to you to configure this value but keep in mind that the maximum drawdown increases almost in proportion to the increase in this risk index. A value between 1 to 99 is recommended. The default risk index value of 99 generates a maximum drawdown of about 12% and a total profit of 699% over the backtesting period of 20 years (2000-2020). Some other EAs have smaller drawdowns but their backtesting periods are usually much shorter, i.e. 1 -10 years. All considered, this EA has a very small maximum drawdown.



Live trading

In order to live trade, use a virtual server because this EA may open/close orders 24 hours a day during a trading day. Otherwise you'll have to keep your computer on all day and constantly worry about internet connection problems. For details on how to rent a virtual server, check the following YouTube video created by MetaQuotes Official

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yd3ar2y0pCo&list=PLltlMLQ7OLeKRRhrpy-pZ6REWYUf6W3SV&index=1

It is also highly recommended that you try this EA on a demo account before moving to a real one.



