Cable Big Trend Catcher Long Term Low Risk

5

A less risky alrorithm compared with the other version.

1. Make sure you trade only with GBP/USD on an 1h chart as this model is built specifically for hourly Cable trading.

2. If you are backtesting the EA during weekends, make sure to specify a reasonable spread (such as 30 or 50) instead of using current spread because the market is not trading and the current spread may be some awkward number. During weekdays, feel free to use current spread as it is the correct current spread value.

 

Overview (Watch trading performance on YouTube  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BkT3qzQtGBA)

This EA is a sister-product of the Cable Big Trend Catcher (CBTC), check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50373#!tab=tab_p_overview  It places higher criteria for the EA to place a trade than the CBTC. Therefore, it places fewer trades with more safety. Similar to CBTC, this EA aims at forecasting/detecting big trends of the GBP/USD (Cable) pair on an 1h basis. It is based on an AI bot built in Python that learns to detect trend patterns such as "rectangles", "double-tops (bottoms)", etc. It learns and acts just like a trader, a very intelligent, fast-learning and experienced trader.  

Please be aware of the following: if you would like to have an EA that gives you instant profits or a continuous inflow of money immediately (at the risk of losing a large amount of money at any time), use a scalping EA because they typically have very high accuracy (percent of profitable trades), something like 99%. However, you'll never know when the 1% chance of loss will happen (and it will happen for sure), in which case you may lose every penny you have earned, if not every penny you have in your account. That's why so many EA creators only include 5-10 years of backtest results, because their EAs won't survive some periods in the longer run.  

Backtest

This EA is very simple to backtest and live trade. The lot size "LOT" is only useful when "VariedLotSize" is set to "NO", in which case every time you invest a fixed amount of money each trade. The VariedLotSize input is set default to "YES", which means your lot size increases with your increased balance and decreases with decreased balance. It makes more potential profits but also bears more risks. The "RiskIndex" value represents the risk you are willing to take. It's up to you to configure this value but keep in mind that the maximum drawdown increases almost in proportion to the increase in this risk index. A value between 1 to 99 is recommended. The default risk index value of 99 generates a maximum drawdown of about 12% and a total profit of 699% over the backtesting period of 20 years (2000-2020). Some other EAs have smaller drawdowns but their backtesting periods are usually much shorter, i.e. 1 -10 years. All considered, this EA has a very small maximum drawdown. 

Live trading

In order to live trade, use a virtual server because this EA may open/close orders 24 hours a day during a trading day. Otherwise you'll have to keep your computer on all day and constantly worry about internet connection problems. For details on how to rent a virtual server, check the following YouTube video created by MetaQuotes Official 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yd3ar2y0pCo&list=PLltlMLQ7OLeKRRhrpy-pZ6REWYUf6W3SV&index=1

It is also highly recommended that you try this EA on a demo account before moving to a real one.  

Important notice

It is important for you to use this EA only for the GBP/USD pair and only with the 1h timeframe. This is because every currency has its own distinct patterns for different timeframes and the AI which this EA based on learned to trade with GBP/USD with 1h timeframe. In many of the top investment banks and trading companies, there are traders who only focus on one or two currencies on a narrow range of timeframes. This enables them to learn more thoroughly about the pair and more expertise will be gained from time to time. 

More EAs on other currency pairs will come in the near future.

Disclaimer

This EA is recommended based on its past performance. It may give you evidence of potential good performance in the future but there is no guarantee of that. There never will be (for any EA, I believe). Therefore the creator of this EA does not hold any responsibility for losses (or profits) as a result of implementing this EA.






Reviews 7
121887704
587
121887704 2025.01.20 12:15 
 

Non male... Vediamo con il tempo

IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2023.11.14 03:34 
 

Excelente Robot , felicitaciones

oleg732007
134
oleg732007 2023.04.13 10:05 
 

Поставил советника на демо счёт, ни открыл ни одной сделки за сутки. Взял на себя риск и поставил на реальный счёт. За сутки открыл одну сделку вышла в плюс, закрыл сам принудительно. Не могу понять настройки лот стоит минимальный, советник открыл сделку лотом 3,34. Так понимаю, что он учёл мои открытые сделки вручную и как написал автор он учитывает размер депозита. Только не понятно, он не рассчитывает стоп и тейк. Надо саму выставлять?

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5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Cable Big Trend Catcher
Guan Wang
Experts
1. Make sure you trade only with GBP/USD on an 1h chart as this model is built specifically for the hourly Cable trading. 2. If you are backtesting the EA during weekends, make sure to specify a reasonable spread (such as 30 or 50) instead of using current spread because the market is not trading and the current spread may be some awkward number. During weekdays, feel free to use current spread as it is the correct current spread value. 3. If you want to have an even more stable-performing EA,
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[Deleted] 2025.07.28 01:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

121887704
587
121887704 2025.01.20 12:15 
 

Non male... Vediamo con il tempo

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 19:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2023.11.14 03:34 
 

Excelente Robot , felicitaciones

oleg732007
134
oleg732007 2023.04.13 10:05 
 

Поставил советника на демо счёт, ни открыл ни одной сделки за сутки. Взял на себя риск и поставил на реальный счёт. За сутки открыл одну сделку вышла в плюс, закрыл сам принудительно. Не могу понять настройки лот стоит минимальный, советник открыл сделку лотом 3,34. Так понимаю, что он учёл мои открытые сделки вручную и как написал автор он учитывает размер депозита. Только не понятно, он не рассчитывает стоп и тейк. Надо саму выставлять?

Cazz223
818
Cazz223 2022.07.13 08:16 
 

Back test shows superior and safe performance. Will come back to update after forward testing. Thank you for sharing.

Katherine Peng
23
Katherine Peng 2020.06.02 23:25 
 

Needed a long-term EA to generate stable profits. Having backtested it and it looks good, especially the low drawdown even in a 20 year period. Will see how it works on a demo account for the next few months.

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