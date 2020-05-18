Blue Sky Plus is a tested product over 5 years now which is also available in Metatrader.

It uses a combination of indicators and trading strategies to make constant profit.

The best thing about this product is that it generates signals at the right time and also gives less signals.

Using this Expert Advisor over a period of time will make you profit.

We don't recommend random trades instead a systematic way along with the expert advisor.





Segments which works best

Works best with Commodities and stocks. It wont work on forex, Currency. Message me with your stock or commodity name to get you the best combination of time frame while checking the demo.





How to use

Load the Expert advisor Use Time frame 1 hour, 15 min or Daily depending on the stock or currency. Time frame recommendation - First Recommendation 1 hour (Precise trades with less signals), 2nd recommendation (Precise trades with more signals) 15 min , 3rd recommendation Daily (Long term investor) Back test before using any of the time frames if its not showing profit over 1 year don't use it. Take all trades in a month for you to be profitable. Don't skip trades. Don't take random one off trades Budget your stock quantity in such a way that you have sufficient funds to last at least 3 months. Don't increase quantity Trade only that much which you can afford to lose in 3 months If you are disciplined in the above points the probability of your trades becoming profitable over a period of time greatly increases. Our strategy is one part but most important part is your discipline of not taking random trades. That's it sit back and relax in trading Thank you Happy Disciplined trading





Operations

This robot manages your trades

Run the script on a chart It automatically takes trade Automatically takes reverse trades







Parameters

1. There are parameters but you don't need to change it. We have adjusted it automatically.







Testing the robot/EA:

Normal process of testing .

Use time frames 1 hour ( 1 stRecommendation

Use Timframe 15 min (2 ndrecoomendation)

Use Timeframe Daily (3 rdrecommendation ) – Long term investor







