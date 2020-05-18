Blue Sky Plus

Blue Sky Plus is a tested product over 5 years now which is also available in Metatrader.

  • It uses a combination of indicators and trading strategies to make constant profit.
  • The best thing about this product is that it generates signals at the right time and also gives less signals.
  • Using this Expert Advisor over a period of time will make you profit.
  • We don't recommend random trades instead a systematic way along with the expert advisor.

Segments which works best

Works best with Commodities and stocks. It wont work on forex, Currency. Message me with your stock or commodity name to get you the best combination of time frame  while checking the demo.


How to use

  1. Load the Expert advisor
  2. Use Time frame 1 hour, 15 min or Daily depending on the stock or currency. Time frame recommendation - First Recommendation 1 hour (Precise trades with less signals), 2nd recommendation (Precise trades with more signals)   15 min ,  3rd recommendation Daily (Long term investor)
  3. Back test before using any of the time frames if its not showing profit over 1 year don't use it.
  4. Take all trades in a month for you to be profitable. Don't skip trades.
  5. Don't take random one off trades
  6. Budget your stock quantity in such a way that you have sufficient funds to last at least 3 months.
  7. Don't increase quantity
  8. Trade only that much which you can afford to lose in 3 months
  9. If you are disciplined in the above points the probability of your trades becoming profitable over a period of time greatly increases.
  10. Our strategy is one part but most important part is your discipline of not taking random trades.
  11. That's it sit back and relax in trading
  12. Thank you Happy Disciplined trading


Operations

This robot manages your trades

  1. Run the script on a chart
  2. It automatically takes trade
  3. Automatically takes reverse trades
Parameters

1.    There are parameters but you don't need to change it. We have adjusted it automatically.



Testing the robot/EA:

Normal process of testing .

 Use time frames 1 hour ( 1 stRecommendation

Use Timframe 15 min (2 ndrecoomendation)

Use Timeframe Daily (3 rdrecommendation ) – Long term investor



 Thank you Happy Disciplined trading
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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