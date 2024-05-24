Companion v1
- Experts
-
Benjamin Alistair FisherBlackswanfx.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
👉 The Day Trading Companion!! 👬
The Day Trading Companion offers a unique approach that blends automation with a proven manual strategy to help you build confidence and establish effective trading habits. It's suitable for everyone, regardless of experience level!
✅ Automate Your Prop Passing & Payouts
✅ Companion Community
✅ Fully & Semi Automated
✅ Full Discord Community Included
✅ A-Z Set up Included
✅ Updated Regularly
✅ Much More!
⚠️ Once joined drop me a message I'll add you to the Discord for all set up videos/instructions and community