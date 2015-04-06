Parabolic SAR Automata
- Experts
-
Marek Kupkadeveloper of EAs for trading mostly forex pairs, indices and OIL. Every portfolio consists of more strategies traded together
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live for GBPJPY M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account.
- At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps.
- !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!!
- For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior.
- Everything is already set up for GBPJPY M15 timeframe.
- You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk.
EA has been backtested on more than 17-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verified on 30-year long M1 data. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:
- IS/OOS tests.
- Slippage test.
- Test on another market to verify the edge.
- Test on lower and higher timeframe.
- Robustness tests:
- Monte Carlo simulations of Randomize trades order.
- Randomly skip trades.
- Randomize strategy parameters.
- Randomize history data - volatility change.
- Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
- Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.
My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.
A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.
Features
- Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.
- No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
- No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
- User-friendly settings.
- All settings optimized.
- Long-term strategy.
If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.
Settings
- Lots = 0.01 - set current lot size, adjust by your capital size.
- ExitTimeOnFriday = 21.00 - every trade will be closed at this time every Friday to prevent weekly gaps. This time is UTC+2, adjust this time by your broker timezone.
- MaxSlippage = 3 - set preffered value for maximal slippage control in pips.
- MagicNumber = 28133 - trade ID.
- CustomComment = Parabolic SAR Automata - custom comment in history.
- EmailNotificationOnTrade = false - if a trade is opened, an email is sent to you; you need to setup an SMTP server in MetaTrader 4.
- DisplayInfoPanel = true - enable or disable the info panel on the chart