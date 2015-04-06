Parabolic SAR Automata

This EA has been developed, tested and traded live for GBPJPY M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account.

Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on PARABOLIC SAR indicator. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidationIt uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT.
  1. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps.
  2. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!!
  3. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior.
  4. Everything is already set up for GBPJPY M15 timeframe. 
  5. You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk. 

EA has been backtested on more than 17-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verified on 30-year long M1 data. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

  • IS/OOS tests.
  • Slippage test.
  • Test on another market to verify the edge.
  • Test on lower and higher timeframe.
  • Robustness tests:
    • Monte Carlo simulations of Randomize trades order.
    • Randomly skip trades.
    • Randomize strategy parameters.
    • Randomize history data - volatility change.
    • Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
  • Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.

My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features

  • Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized.
  • Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings

  • Lots = 0.01 - set current lot size, adjust by your capital size.
  • ExitTimeOnFriday = 21.00 - every trade will be closed at this time every Friday to prevent weekly gaps. This time is UTC+2, adjust this time by your broker timezone.
  • MaxSlippage = 3 - set preffered value for maximal slippage control in pips.
  • MagicNumber = 28133 - trade ID.
  • CustomComment = Parabolic SAR Automata - custom comment in history.
  • EmailNotificationOnTrade = false - if a trade is opened, an email is sent to you; you need to setup an SMTP server in MetaTrader 4.
  • DisplayInfoPanel = true - enable or disable the info panel on the chart



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Experts
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Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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