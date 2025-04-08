HoChiMinh MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
HCM MT5 the new generation EA. The basic concept is trend following. The EA will detect short-term trend following my research about Price Action signals, basing on the 1-hour bars.
Base on my research on history data (big data), the EA operate really good on EUR/USD pair only. Please take it for your information.
BE SIMPLE - BE EFFECTIVE
The EA is really easy to use with 2 parameters:
■ Maximun Lot = 0.5 : This is the value of maximum lots that the EA can trade automatically.
■ % of SL - 5% : Basing on your balance, it will calculate number of lot to trade (make sure that the maximum loss is 5% of your balance).
Note:
1. Minimum deposit: $200
2. Leverage: 1:200
3. Account type: Any
4. Contact information: nvtu96@gmail.com