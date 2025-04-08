HoChiMinh MT5

HCM MT5 the new generation EA. The basic concept is trend following. The EA will detect short-term trend following my research about Price Action signals, basing on the 1-hour bars.

Base on my research on history data (big data), the EA operate really good on EUR/USD pair only. Please take it for your information.


BE SIMPLE - BE EFFECTIVE

The EA is really easy to use with 2 parameters:

■ Maximun Lot = 0.5 : This is the value of maximum lots that the EA can trade automatically.
■ % of SL - 5% : Basing on your balance, it will calculate number of lot to trade (make sure that the maximum loss is 5% of your balance).


Note:

1. Minimum deposit: $200

2. Leverage: 1:200

3. Account type: Any

4. Contact information: nvtu96@gmail.com


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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