Stochastic Scalper EA

--Stochastic Scalper EA, trading strategy--The strategy with which this Expert Advisor was developed is based on the crossing of the means and levels of the technical indicator "Stochastic Oscilator", the configuration of the inputs for sale or purchase are given at the crossing of the moving average with the signal linear being within the levels of over-purchase for sale and over-sale for purchase. Thinking that most of the technical indicators give false entries on some or many occasions, it was combined with an excellent martingale order system with which you can ensure they win all open orders, only in case of false entries, but the effectiveness of the Gauge gives many director benefits without opening martingale levels most of the time. You can use the parameter of using SL and TP to operate only the signals and thus search for the largest number of true positions on the false inputs, for this you can perform backtesting and optimizations to locate the best relationship between parameters of the indicator, TF and the markets where better react.

In short, there are many possibilities to operate with this excellent 100% automatic trading tool.

To achieve the maximum benefit, it is necessary to use low TFs between m5 and M15, the higher the TF the indicator signal is, but the number of inputs or signals is also reduced, in that case, the appropriate configuration would be an average timing such as M15 or M30 and several pairs simultaneously, but this carries a greater risk, so the most appropriate would be to operate with a good balance in the account. My recommendation would be to use a cent account where you can open lots from 0.01 and all the major pairs, with at least 30 usd (3000 cents) has shown great effectiveness and the possibility of doubling your account in less than 30 days.

Use it at your own risk and try it on demo account to get the desired result before moving to real account. I recommend the FBS cent account, open it using this link https://esfbs.com/?ppu=4497405 and you will have special attention as a partner and additional configurations, all through this platform. We are here to help you!!Ask via message for the tested configuration set that you can see in the images for EURUSD and EURJPY which work for most older pairs.

--Input parameters--

use_daily_target: true / false

daily target: object in money

trade_in_fri: true / false (operate on Friday)

magic: order identifier

start_lot: initial lot

range: distance between orders in martingale pips

level: number of orders maximum martingale

lot_multiplier: true / false martingale

multiplier: multiplier value next order martingale

use_sl_and_tp: true / falsesl: value in pips

tp: value in pips

tp_in_money: exit for fixed money

stealth_mode: true / false shows pending orders martingale

use_stoch: true / false

Stohastic Oscilator: flexible values ​​of the Stohastic Oscilator indicator

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Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
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4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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