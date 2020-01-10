CR FX Trader
- Experts
- Valiantsin Pyrkin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trade with the current version of the product a serious asset XAUUSD (Gold). Work is underway to optimize the strategy for other currency pairs.
Be sure to upload one of the settings files to the expert before the test. Settings files can be downloaded below.
A professional tool for trading gold.
- Fully automatic trading system.
- Crazy Fox uses unique algorithms.
- Non-indicator market analysis.
- EA Long Term and Reliability.
- Currency pairs and metals: XAUUSD (GOLD) ...
- Real tests on a live account with a wide spread.
I recommend the broker GO to this trading strategy.
The main advantage of the system is its accurate analysis and tracking of orders.
- Trading with 98% order processing.
- It has an overclocking mode for quick income.
- Analysis of multiple TFs for accurate entry.
- EA is optimized for any currency pair with excellent results.
- Flexible expert settings. You can customize EA to your trading style.
Features:
- The algorithm of extreme closing of an order with a minimum profit or loss.
- Competent market analysis. (finds trends and trades by trend)
- Charged money management. (Management of risks)
-
Adaptive stop loss and take profit. (The system itself knows where to set the stop and take with the maximum allowable value specified by you)
Use Time Frame N1 to trade CR_FX, preferably trade two sets at the same time.
💾.set files download ↓
For a narrow spread broker CR_FX.set | For a broker with a wide spread CR_FX.set | CR_FX_LOCK.set
⚠ Recommended Trading Requirements:
- VPS server with low latency (ping less than 10ms)
- ECN broker with a low spread (10 pips and below) and a low swap. I recommend a broker - go
- Low stops
- Leverage 1: 400 or 1: 500
- Min $ 100 deposit for CR_FX.set and $ 500 for CR_FX_LOCK.set
🛠Settings
- MAGIC (from 0 to 255): 1 - magic number for orders.
- 24 HOUR WORK ?: true / false - the EA works 24 hours without time intervals.
- START WORK: 00:00 - if 24 HOUR WORK true, EA starts its work at the specified time.
- END WORK: 23:00 - if24 HOUR WORK is true, EA ends its work at the specified time.
- STOP LOSS: 240 - limit losses. In paragraphs of five-digit quotes.
- TAKE PROFIT: 450 - profit taking. In paragraphs of five-digit quotes.
- LIQUIDITY LEVEL: 0 - liquidity level. This parameter monitors the installation point of pending orders.
- SIZE LOCK: 0 - the expert uses the varnishing method. If the value is 0, the EA does not use this trading method.
- FACTOR LOCK: 0 - coefficient of increasing the volume of the order for the varnishing method.
- SIZE BOX: 11 - box size. Point of entry. The expert finds the zone of accumulation of market participants and trades on it.
- BAR ANALYSIS: 30 - analysis of bars. Affects trade. The indicated value indicates to the expert how many bars are required for analysis.
- DEPTH OF THE MARKET: 12 - the sensitivity of the expert.
- TIME TO CLOSE AN ORDER: 1 - expert sensitivity to orders. Extreme closing of an order without waiting for stop loss.
Первоначальное впечатление от работы робота - положительное. За 2 недели открыто всего 3 ордера. Все три закрылись в плюсе. Все настройки рекомендованные разработчиком.
Отдельное спасибо Валентину, за оперативные ответы на вопросы.
Позже обновлю свой отзыв.