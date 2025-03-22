EA usdjpy H4

Name: EA USD/JPY H4

Description:

EA USD/JPY H4 is a fully automated trading system developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform.

It is designed to trade the USD/JPY pair on the H4 timeframe, offering a solid trend-following strategy supported by advanced technical filters.

The core of the EA is based on a dual Simple Moving Average (SMA) system that identifies the primary market direction. Entry signals are further confirmed by an optimized MACD indicator, which detects trend strength and potential reversal points. Starting from version 6.0, an RSI filter has also been added to further enhance accuracy, helping to avoid entries during sideways market movements.

One of the main strengths of this EA is its dynamic risk management. The intelligent trailing stop helps to maximize profits during extended trends, while the Stop Loss system protects capital in adverse market conditions. All risk parameters can be adjusted to match the user’s preferences.

Key Features:

✔️ Fully automated trading – Analyzes the market and executes trades without manual intervention.

✔️ Trend-based strategy – Two SMAs identify market direction, while the MACD and RSI confirm entry signals.

✔️ Integrated RSI filter – Increases signal reliability and helps reduce drawdown.

✔️ Built-in risk management – Stop Loss and trailing stop protect capital and maximize profits.

✔️ Adaptable to different strategies – Can be configured according to risk and capital preferences.

✔️ Extensive backtesting – Tested on recent historical data with stable results, further improved in version 7.0.

Recommended Settings:

📌 Pair: USD/JPY

📌 Timeframe: H4

📌 Suggested leverage: 1:30 or higher

🔹 Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

📊 Optimize your trading with EA USD/JPY H4!