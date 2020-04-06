Trend Buster Reborn

Before you buy a Trend Buster please be aware of the risks involved:

  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses). 
  • The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
  • Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the Stop Loss depends on your broker.
  • Trend Buster are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slippage, which might be worse on high lot sizes.
  • Trend Buster is a AI robot that will calculate the price and the trend to know the potential turns from market that uses high test bar and a low test bar.
  • This EA DOES NOT using any risky trading styles (like for example Grid, Martingale, Scalping, etc.)

Pairs recommendations

  • The smaller the spread(ECN), the better. 
  • No Exotics.
  • No pairs with spread bigger than 1/3 of Take Profit or Stop Loss.
  • Exclusive for FOREX only
  • ICMarkets would be the best broker. If you prefer other broker that's absolutely fine

Time Frame Recomendation

1HR to 1D for the robot to calculate the price and the trend in the market


Lot Size Recomendation

  • At least 2% of your total trading account will be the ideal Lot size.
  • Default of 50 pips for you to have a positive swap if the open trade runs overnight
Direction for use will follow after the purchase


Future Development

I am planning to further develop this project using my own ideas and valuable inputs / feedback from the users. Please, do let me know if you have some comments or requests which can help make Trend Buster even better. 


About Me

I am a professional developer and trader with 5+ years of MQL programming experience and 500+ performed job orders as a freelancer, now my full time job is to create professional solutions for traders base on my analysis and experience. 

Project Profit
Aldrich Leonardo Ong
Experts
Before you buy a Project Profit please be aware of the risks involved: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the St
