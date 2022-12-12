FX Scalper Robot

This is a trend following trading algorithm, not a highly risky martingale grid strategy. The strategy the uses exponential moving averages. On the 1 hour timeframe, two moving averages determine the long term direction, Bullish Trend allows only long while bearish trend allow short position enter. On the 5 minutes timeframe 3 moving averages determines the short term trend. Stop order activated on pull backs.  By default stoploss will be set when market order activated, 50% partial lot closure set at 1 x  the initial risk to achieve break even. The position will be closed at 2 times risk, if fixed take profit has been set or trailing stoploss function can be activated in the settings. The EA uses fixed lotsize that can be adjusted by the user.  I run this EA on 5minutes timeframe and tested on EURUSD pair with default settings.

Please, try it on demo account first and perform your own test.  The settings can be modified particularly the M5 moving average periods for current market movements.  You can do your own testing and optimization in strategy tester. 

I am unable to advice and recommend any settings since the future market movements are unpredictable. Risk only the money that you can afford to lose. 




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Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Time Interval Range BreakOut
Mr Sandor Bertalan
Experts
This strategy based on the theory that a range breakout may occur after a set period of time has expired. The range time can be set by the user, also the order set time is parameter. After the range has been built, by a set time a Buy and a Sell order will be placed respectively at range High and rang Low prices. The user has control to set lot size, initial stop loss and take profit.  This expert advisor does not use martingale algorithm. In this expert advisor the average daily range (ADR) is
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