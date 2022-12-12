FX Scalper Robot

This is a trend following trading algorithm, not a highly risky martingale grid strategy. The strategy the uses exponential moving averages. On the 1 hour timeframe, two moving averages determine the long term direction, Bullish Trend allows only long while bearish trend allow short position enter. On the 5 minutes timeframe 3 moving averages determines the short term trend. Stop order activated on pull backs. By default stoploss will be set when market order activated, 50% partial lot closure set at 1 x the initial risk to achieve break even. The position will be closed at 2 times risk, if fixed take profit has been set or trailing stoploss function can be activated in the settings. The EA uses fixed lotsize that can be adjusted by the user. I run this EA on 5minutes timeframe and tested on EURUSD pair with default settings.

Please, try it on demo account first and perform your own test. The settings can be modified particularly the M5 moving average periods for current market movements. You can do your own testing and optimization in strategy tester.

I am unable to advice and recommend any settings since the future market movements are unpredictable. Risk only the money that you can afford to lose.



