SuperTrend Plus

5

The Supertrend draws a line following the current trend..

  • Green Line under the candle means a likely bullish trend
  • Red Line above the candle means a likely bearish trend


How to trade with SuperTrend indicator

Buy when the Supertrend Green line is below the price, Sell when the Supertrend Red line is above the price. It is strongly suggested to use this indicator in a trending market.


    Parameters

    • Multiplier - the lower it is and the more sensitive is the line, meaning it will follow the price more closely
    • Period - Period of the ATR used for the calculation

    If you like this tool please take a minute to leave a review.

    Reviews 2
    Kedrov
    1291
    Kedrov 2024.02.13 10:30 
     

    Хороший индикатор! Спасибо!

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    Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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    Indicators
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    Kedrov
    1291
    Kedrov 2024.02.13 10:30 
     

    Хороший индикатор! Спасибо!

    frank75
    148
    frank75 2020.08.13 10:54 
     

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