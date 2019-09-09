SuperTrend Plus

The Supertrend draws a line following the current trend..

Green Line under the candle means a likely bullish trend

Red Line above the candle means a likely bearish trend





How to trade with SuperTrend indicator

Buy when the Supertrend Green line is below the price, Sell when the Supertrend Red line is above the price. It is strongly suggested to use this indicator in a trending market.





Parameters

Multiplier - the lower it is and the more sensitive is the line, meaning it will follow the price more closely

Period - Period of the ATR used for the calculation

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