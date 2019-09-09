The Awesome Oscillator (AO) Signal Candle Indicator is an indicator used to measure market momentum. Awesome Oscillator (AO) Signal Candle Indicator will change bar's color when set overbought or oversold levels reach.

Colored Candles, based on Awesome Oscillator (AO) Signal.



-If the indicator is above zero, the market is bullish.

-If the indicator is below zero, the market is bearish.

-If the market is bullish, you can take a stand with green candle signals.

-If the market is bearish, you can take a stand with the red candles.