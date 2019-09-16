Monitoring of real trading on this system https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/632726 Guru Pro Signal does not repaint!

Guru Pro Signal is an original indicator, developed for the work of employees of one of the large funds! It is the best tool that can be added to your chart!





Guru Pro Signal signals about price reversal with the highest degree of accuracy, the best tool for both scalping and position trading. The entry signal is shown by the BUY and SELL arrows. It is possible to receive notifications on the current bar, as well as at the closing of the bar!





Guru Pro Signal is one of the best scalping indicators





Guru Pro Signal - great for in-week trading





Guru Pro Signal - works on any timeframe, with any tools in MT4













Here are some of the strategies we recommend when working with Guru Pro Signal





1) Strategy №1





D1 receives a Buy/Sell signal

Switch to timeframe H4 or H1 and trade only in the Buy/Sell direction - D1, respectively

Profit is closed either by ATR, or by the opposite signal, or by the nearest level









2) Strategy №2





On the M30, the Purchase/Sale signal

Switch to M15 or M5 timeframe and take signals only in the direction of M30

Recommended size Take Profit 1/3 of daily ATR, or at your discretion

3) Strategy №3 On the M15, the Purchase/Sale signal

Switch to M1 timeframe and take signals only in the direction of M15

Recommended profit 100 Pips, everything else at your discretion

Important: the indicator contains MA, we recommend to use it for trend trading, under MA we sell, over MA we buy!





MA settings:





Period - 100





Calculation method: Closing



