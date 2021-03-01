Bollinger Bands King
- Experts
-
Jose Ramon Rosaenz CarmonaBe sure you put your feet in the right place, then stand firm - Abraham Lincoln
🤖🤖🤖 My EA 🤖🤖🤖
https://www.mql5.com/es/users/pepe020408/seller
- Version: 10.0
- Updated: 20 October 2025
- Activations: 5
Expert advisor based on Bollinger Bands Indicator
Since it is not easy to predict when the trend reversal will occur, this Expert can place additional orders at different distances from the first order, and with different lots, so that positions can be averaged and profit taking is more easily achieved.
Since the over-buy or over-sell conditions apply to any currency pair in the Forex market, this expert can be used with any pair by adjusting the step and the size of the Lot.
The default parameters of the EA have been optimized for the EUR / USD pair M30
IMPORTANT: USE ONLY WITH AN STANDARD ACCOUNT (NOT RAW ACCOUNT)
Same strategy using RSI indicator:
https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/89954?source=Site+Profile+Seller
I am very happy with this EA. It works very good. Best pairs are EUR/JPY and USD/JPY...Bravo!!!