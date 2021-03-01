Bollinger Bands King

Expert advisor based on Bollinger Bands Indicator

Since it is not easy to predict when the trend reversal will occur, this Expert can place additional orders at different distances from the first order, and with different lots, so that positions can be averaged and profit taking is more easily achieved.

Since the over-buy or over-sell conditions apply to any currency pair in the Forex market, this expert can be used with any pair by adjusting the step and the size of the Lot.

The default parameters of the EA have been optimized for the EUR / USD pair M30

IMPORTANT: USE ONLY WITH AN STANDARD ACCOUNT (NOT RAW ACCOUNT)

Same strategy using RSI indicator:

https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/89954?source=Site+Profile+Seller









