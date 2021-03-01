Bollinger Bands King

5

Expert advisor based on Bollinger Bands Indicator

Since it is not easy to predict when the trend reversal will occur, this Expert can place additional orders at different distances from the first order, and with different lots, so that positions can be averaged and profit taking is more easily achieved.

Since the over-buy or over-sell conditions apply to any currency pair in the Forex market, this expert can be used with any pair by adjusting the step and the size of the Lot.

The default parameters of the EA have been optimized for the EUR / USD pair M30

IMPORTANT: USE ONLY WITH AN STANDARD ACCOUNT (NOT RAW ACCOUNT)

Same strategy using RSI indicator:

https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/89954?source=Site+Profile+Seller



Reviews 3
Markus Peter Hohmann
1643
Markus Peter Hohmann 2024.06.26 18:41 
 

I am very happy with this EA. It works very good. Best pairs are EUR/JPY and USD/JPY...Bravo!!!

renex95
775
renex95 2021.05.13 14:26 
 

Bester Ea den ich bis jetzt gesehen habe das money austiegzenario ist eine Sensation der Entwickler hat noch eine RSI version wenn er das System darauf auch anwenden werde ich es kaufen

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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AUTOMATIC ASCENDING PRICE PROMOTION With every purchase, the price will increase by   +30 USD . How It Works Starting price:   99 USD Each purchase increases the price by:   +30 USD Maximum planned price:   499 USD VISION EA MT5 is a smart and adaptive trading system designed for speed, precision, and efficiency in dynamic market conditions. Built with a clean execution logic and optimized performance, it combines advanced trade management with intelligent market filtering to de
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Markus Peter Hohmann
1643
Markus Peter Hohmann 2024.06.26 18:41 
 

I am very happy with this EA. It works very good. Best pairs are EUR/JPY and USD/JPY...Bravo!!!

Flavio Francisco
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Flavio Francisco 2022.12.29 13:23 
 

HORA DO TESTE PRODUTO ADQUIRIDO E BAIXADO, TESTADO E SIM É BOM, MAS O VENDEDOR DEVERIA FAZER UM VÍDEO COMPLETO DE CIMO CONFIGURAR O SET, DA MELHOR FORMA POSSÍVEL

renex95
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renex95 2021.05.13 14:26 
 

Bester Ea den ich bis jetzt gesehen habe das money austiegzenario ist eine Sensation der Entwickler hat noch eine RSI version wenn er das System darauf auch anwenden werde ich es kaufen

Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
7357
Reply from developer Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona 2021.05.13 14:31
Thank you for yor comment!, my EA "Eye of Ra" is exactly the same, but use RSI instead BB as entry point ;)
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