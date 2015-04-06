DayRangeEMA

Hello!

This EA uses selected time frame exponential moving averages and higher time frame (daily) exponential moving averages in combination with daily price action to determine whether or not to open a trade.

Below is a description of input parameters:

MN - Magic number;

- Magic number; PTS_Risk* - Variable that is connected with PROC_Risk in order to calculate position size;

- Variable that is connected with PROC_Risk in order to calculate position size; PROC_Risk* - Variable that is connected with PTS_Risk in order to calculate position size;

- Variable that is connected with PTS_Risk in order to calculate position size; ONE_ORDER_A_DAY - If true then open maximum of one order per day;

- If true then open maximum of one order per day; DO_MAX_LOTS - If true then limit maximum open lots at a time;

- If true then limit maximum open lots at a time; MAX_LOTS - Specify maximum amount of open lots at a time if DO_MAX_LOTS is true;

- Specify maximum amount of open lots at a time if DO_MAX_LOTS is true; DO_SL - If true then do specific SL points for order;

- If true then do specific SL points for order; SL_PTS - Set the SL points when DO_SL is true;

- Set the SL points when DO_SL is true; DO_EXPIRATION - Whether or not we want our orders to have expiration time;

- Whether or not we want our orders to have expiration time; EXPIRE_LOSSES_ON - If true then do expiration only for losing trades, else for all trades;

- If true then do expiration only for losing trades, else for all trades; Expiration_Days - Amount for expiration;

- Amount for expiration; DO_REVERSE - Open BUY when it is signal for SELL and vice versa;

- Open BUY when it is signal for SELL and vice versa; ALL_CONDITIONS - Makes entry conditions take into account pivot point state if true.