DayRangeEMA

  • Experts
  • Janis Gredzens
    Janis Gredzens

    Janis Gredzens

    • Analyst; Algorithm developer; Mathematician; Statistician at  Currently - Self Employed
    • Latvia
    • 202
    I have obtained Bachelor's degree in mathematics and statistics and afterwards - master's degree in mathematics. After graduation I decided to dedicate my time to learn how to develop trading algorithms. I have found some degree of success at writing expert advisors for certain currency pairs but I
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 20

Hello!

This EA uses selected time frame exponential moving averages and higher time frame (daily) exponential moving averages in combination with daily price action to determine whether or not to open a trade.

Below is a description of input parameters:

  • MN - Magic number;
  • PTS_Risk*  -   Variable that is connected with PROC_Risk in order to calculate position size;
  • PROC_Risk*  Variable that is connected with PTS_Risk in order to calculate position size;
  • ONE_ORDER_A_DAY - If true then open maximum of one order per day;
  • DO_MAX_LOTS - If true then limit maximum open lots at a time;
  • MAX_LOTS - Specify maximum amount of open lots at a time if DO_MAX_LOTS is true;
  • DO_SL - If true then do specific SL points for order;
  • SL_PTS - Set the SL points when DO_SL is true;
  • DO_EXPIRATION - Whether or not we want our orders to have expiration time;
  • EXPIRE_LOSSES_ON - If true then do expiration only for losing trades, else for all trades;
  • Expiration_Days - Amount for expiration;
  • DO_REVERSE - Open BUY when it is signal for SELL and vice versa;
  • ALL_CONDITIONS - Makes entry conditions take into account pivot point state if true.

*PROC_Risk and PTS_Risk calculate Position size accordingly: if we lose PTS_Risk amount of points from the order, it will be equal to PROC_Risk of Current account equity.

Currently I have found parameters (which can be seen in screenshots) that work for USDCHF and EURUSD H1 data on 90% quality backtesting for different time periods. I will do further testing and analysis and will do updates. I encourage everyone to test the parameters in demo version before buying the product. Good luck!


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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
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