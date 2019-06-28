Dmitriyx WeightTF

WeightTF is a fully automated trading system based on intelligent monitoring of a number of strategies on each time frame of the currency instrument. The user manually sets the numeric parameters of the “Weight” of each timeframe, and the robot makes a decision on opening a trading order to buy or sell on the set of signals for each timeframe. The main idea of ​​a trading robot is minimization of false entries into the market, which arise due to the shortcomings of some technical indicators over others, on a specific segment of the market. Monitoring all major timeframes to a greater extent allows you to avoid these problems. But the dynamics of the financial market can take a trader by surprise, regardless of the quality of his trading strategy and experience. The WeightTF Expert Advisor is also not an exception. Accordingly, a complex system of averaging unprofitable orders was developed with a gradual increase in the lot and floating averaging levels set through a multi-level filter system, which can also be flexibly customized to your own taste of any trader, which allows you to experience deeper drawdowns and stable trends .





Advisor Features:

Introduced a complex algorithm for monitoring the main time periods of the currency instrument, which allows you to specify the desired level of trading priority at each of them

The intellectual averaging system based on the 5-dollar contract strategy of the same name has been introduced

The system of prohibiting opening orders in periods of increased spread is used. The recommended MaxSpread value for normal operation of the adviser is no more than 20 points, the maximum allowable value is 30. When trading on accounts with a wider spread, the performance worsens

Optimized for EUR / USD by default.

Supports any method of order execution

Options:

Magic - Magic number

- Magic number MaxSpread - The maximum value of the spread for trading

- The maximum value of the spread for trading TrallPips - switch on level (parameter recommended for optimization)

- switch on level (parameter recommended for optimization) Risk - risk level of deposit (Parameter recommended for optimization)

- risk level of deposit (Parameter recommended for optimization) TF Signal Live - Signal Life Time

"- - - - - - - - - - Signal Filter - - - - - - - - - -"

Weight_M1 - Minute chart weight (Parameter recommended for optimization)

- Minute chart weight (Parameter recommended for optimization) Weight_M5 - Weight of 5 minute chart (Parameter recommended for optimization)

- Weight of 5 minute chart (Parameter recommended for optimization) Weight_M15 - Weight of 15 minute chart (Parameter recommended for optimization)

- Weight of 15 minute chart (Parameter recommended for optimization) Weight_M30 - Weight of 30 minute chart (Parameter recommended for optimization)

- Weight of 30 minute chart (Parameter recommended for optimization) Weight_H1 - Weight of the hourly chart (Parameter recommended for optimization)

- Weight of the hourly chart (Parameter recommended for optimization) Weight_H4 - Weight of the 4-hour chart (Parameter recommended for optimization)

- Weight of the 4-hour chart (Parameter recommended for optimization) NeedWeightPerc - The required total amount of weight for opening orders (Parameter recommended for optimization)

- The required total amount of weight for opening orders (Parameter recommended for optimization) DifPerc - Minimum allowed difference between signals (Parameter recommended for optimization)

- Minimum allowed difference between signals (Parameter recommended for optimization) MA_1_Period - Period of the shorter period (The parameter is recommended for optimization)

- Period of the shorter period (The parameter is recommended for optimization) MA_2_Period - Period of a larger moving period (The parameter is recommended for optimization)

- Period of a larger moving period (The parameter is recommended for optimization) CCIPeriod - CCI Period (Parameter recommended for optimization)

- CCI Period (Parameter recommended for optimization) RSIPeriod - RSI Period (Parameter recommended for optimization)

- RSI Period (Parameter recommended for optimization) ATR_Fast - ATR Period (Parameter recommended for optimization)

"- - - - Average Setings - - - -"

USD_5_Level - Minimum level of averaging over the 5 dollar contract strategy (Parameter recommended for optimization)

"- - - - USD_5 RSI Filter - - - -"

UsRSIFilter - Use RSI for averaging

- Use RSI for averaging RSI_Filter - RSI filter period (Parameter recommended for optimization)

- RSI filter period (Parameter recommended for optimization) RSI_Filter_Level - RSI Filter Levels

"- - - - USD_5 STOCH Filter - - - -"

UsSTOCHFilter - Use Stochastic for Averaging

- Use Stochastic for Averaging STOCH_Filter - Stochastic Period (The parameter is recommended for optimization)

- Stochastic Period (The parameter is recommended for optimization) STOCH_Filter_Level - Stochastic Level

"- - - - CHANEL Filter - - - -"

MN_Chanel - Minimum distance to key market levels (Parameter recommended for optimization)

- Minimum distance to key market levels (Parameter recommended for optimization) UseForSignal - Use a channel filter to generate a signal to enter the market

- Use a channel filter to generate a signal to enter the market UseForAverage - Use a channel filter for averaging system



