Find Divergence

The most handy indicator for searching classical and hidden divergences either between price chart and an oscillator-type indicator or between two oscillator-type indicators.

Just drop the indicator on the chart at which 1 or 2 oscillators are executed (see the video below).

The indicator doesn't require setting-up. You have just to choose the operation mode: to search divergences between price chart and an oscillator or between two oscillators..

Switch between classical and hidden divergence by pressing the button on the chart (see the video below).

Divergences are additionally indicated by arrows.

Alerts, e-mail and push notifications are included.

The review panel shows actual signals of divergence for all pairs and time frames from M5 to D1.

Double divergence signals are marked by yellow corner at the review panel.



The list of supported indicators:



Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD)

Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA)

Money Flow Index (MFI)

Relative Vigor Index (RVI)

Awesome Oscillator (AO)

Momentum

Stochastic Oscillator

William's Percent Range (WPR)

Bears Power

Bulls Power

DeMarker

Force Index

Accumulation/Distribution

On Balance Volume (OBV)

Accelerator Oscillator (AC)

The only restriction - an indicator must be applied to "Close" prices.



Settings



Calculation_Mode - operation mode of the indicator

BarsCalc - the period of calculation in bars

FractalBars - the size of fractals used for local maximums and minimums

DivergenceMinLength - minimal length of divergence in bars

DivergenceMaxLength - maximal length of divergence in bars

ShowArrows - to show signal arrows

ShowAlert - alert at divergence

SendEMail - e-mail at divergence

SendPush - push notification at divergence

ReviewBars - the number of bars during which divergence keeps actual (for review dashboard)



