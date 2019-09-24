Find Divergence
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 24 September 2019
- Activations: 5
The most handy indicator for searching classical and hidden divergences either between price chart and an oscillator-type indicator or
between two oscillator-type indicators.
Just drop the indicator on the chart at which 1 or 2 oscillators are executed (see the video below).
The indicator doesn't require setting-up. You have just to choose the operation mode: to search divergences between price chart and an oscillator or between two oscillators..
Switch between classical and hidden divergence by pressing the button on the chart (see the video below).
Divergences are additionally indicated by arrows.
Alerts, e-mail and push notifications are included.
The review panel shows actual signals of divergence for all pairs and time frames from M5 to D1.
Double divergence signals are marked by yellow corner at the review panel.
The list of supported indicators:
- Relative Strength Index (RSI)
- Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
- Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD)
- Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA)
- Money Flow Index (MFI)
- Relative Vigor Index (RVI)
- Awesome Oscillator (AO)
- Momentum
- Stochastic Oscillator
- William's Percent Range (WPR)
- Bears Power
- Bulls Power
- DeMarker
- Force Index
- Accumulation/Distribution
- On Balance Volume (OBV)
- Accelerator Oscillator (AC)
The only restriction - an indicator must be applied to "Close" prices.
Settings
- Calculation_Mode - operation mode of the indicator
- BarsCalc - the period of calculation in bars
- FractalBars - the size of fractals used for local maximums and minimums
- DivergenceMinLength - minimal length of divergence in bars
- DivergenceMaxLength - maximal length of divergence in bars
- ShowArrows - to show signal arrows
- ShowAlert - alert at divergence
- SendEMail - e-mail at divergence
- SendPush - push notification at divergence
- ReviewBars - the number of bars during which divergence keeps actual (for review dashboard)