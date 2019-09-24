Find Divergence

The most handy indicator for searching classical and hidden divergences either between price chart and an oscillator-type indicator or between two oscillator-type indicators.
Just drop the indicator on the chart at which 1 or 2 oscillators are executed (see the video below).
The indicator doesn't require setting-up. You have just to choose the operation mode: to search divergences between price chart and an oscillator or between two oscillators..
Switch between classical and hidden divergence by pressing the button on the chart (see the video below).
Divergences are additionally indicated by arrows.
Alerts, e-mail and push notifications are included.

The review panel shows actual signals of divergence for all pairs and time frames from M5 to D1.

Double divergence signals are marked by yellow corner at the review panel.

The list of supported indicators:

  • Relative Strength Index (RSI)
  • Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
  • Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD)
  • Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA)
  • Money Flow Index (MFI)
  • Relative Vigor Index (RVI)
  • Awesome Oscillator (AO)
  • Momentum
  • Stochastic Oscillator
  • William's Percent Range (WPR)
  • Bears Power
  • Bulls Power
  • DeMarker
  • Force Index
  • Accumulation/Distribution
  • On Balance Volume (OBV)
  • Accelerator Oscillator (AC)

The only restriction - an indicator must be applied to "Close" prices.

    Settings

    • Calculation_Mode - operation mode of the indicator
    • BarsCalc - the period of calculation in bars
    • FractalBars - the size of fractals used for local maximums and minimums
    • DivergenceMinLength - minimal length of divergence in bars
    • DivergenceMaxLength - maximal length of divergence in bars
    • ShowArrows - to show signal arrows
    • ShowAlert - alert at divergence
    • SendEMail - e-mail at divergence
    • SendPush - push notification at divergence
    • ReviewBars - the number of bars during which divergence keeps actual (for review dashboard)


    Recommended products
    Trend Oscillator mw
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
    VR Cub
    Vladimir Pastushak
    Indicators
    VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
    Force Index with 2 Moving Averages ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "FORCE index and 2 Moving Averages" for MT4. No repaint. - This indicator is excellent for momentum trading into the trend direction. - "FORCE index and 2 Moving Averages"  Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of Force index. - Force index is one of the top indicators that combines   price and volume data   into a single value. - Force index itself is powerful oscillator - that measures the amount of power used to move the price. - Indicator gives opp
    Noize Absorption Index MT4
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
    MTF Stochastic
    Sergey Deev
    Indicators
    The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
    Divergence Matrix Pro MT4
    The Hung Ngo
    Indicators
    Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 4 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
    Color Stochastic TRI
    Huu Tri Nguyen
    Indicators
    Color Stochastic Enhanced Stochastic Oscillator with Cross Detection and Visual Signal Support Overview Color Stochastic is a customized version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator designed for momentum analysis and crossover visualization. The indicator provides color-based signal marking and configurable crossover detection at user-defined overbought and oversold levels. It can be used as part of: Momentum analysis Mean reversion workflows DCA-based strategies Multi-indicator confirmation sys
    Point61 Indicator
    Evgeniy Machok
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
    Ichimoku Higher Time Frame ml
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex   Indicator HTF Ichimoku for MT4. - Ichimoku indicator is   one of the most powerful trend indicators . H TF means -   H igher TimeFrame. - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders as well as combination with Price Action entries. - HTF Ichimoku  Indicator allows you to attach Ichimoku from higher timeframe to your current chart. - Up trend   - red line above blue one (and both lines are above cloud) /  Down trend   - red line below blue one  (and both lines are below cloud).
    HMA Trend Professional MT4
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.57 (7)
    Indicators
    Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
    MFI dashboard MTF
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    Multi-timeframe Money Flow Index: data on the selected Symbols: compare the current market trends The indicator displays  MTF (Money Flow Index) indicator  data from all selected timeframes and Symbols in a single table , which allows you to quickly analyze current market price trends . My   multifunctional utility : 66+ features  |   Contact me  for any questions  |   MT5 version Each Symbol can be customized: removed / replaced. You can add up to 40 Symbols. Panel can be moved to any place o
    Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
    Francesco Rubeo
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
    Trendiness Index
    Libertas LLC
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    "The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
    Th3Eng PipFinite signals
    Ahmed Farag
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
    ZhiBiCCI MT4
    Qiuyang Zheng
    Indicators
    [ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
    Long island reversal
    Dmitry Fedoseev
    Indicators
    An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
    Stepping Trend
    Mpendulo Chiliza
    Indicators
    The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
    DayTradeKing
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Indicators
    This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
    Wave Wolf MT4
    Andrei Salanevich
    Indicators
    The Wave Wold MT4 Forex indicator is designed to search for Wolf waves and display them in the current window of the trading terminal. An excellent indicator for traders who use Wolf waves in trading. Its application in trading strategies will significantly increase their efficiency and profitability. INFORMATION ABOUT THE INDICATOR Unlike other Wolf wave indicators, the Wave Wold MT4 forex indicator has a number of features that significantly increase its effectiveness: The first is the Ope
    MA Alignment Scanner
    Benedict Jamora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
    Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
    Libertas LLC
    Indicators
    Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
    Currencies Gold Momentum Flow Dashboard
    Regidor Ilagan Tumbaga
    Indicators
    URGENCY “Limited launch pricing” “Price increases after version 2.0” Currencies Gold Momentum Flow Dashboard  — See Market Strength Instantly A powerful all-in-one dashboard that shows real-time momentum across multiple timeframes (M5–D1) for forex and gold. Multi-timeframe ROC analysis Built-in trade signals (alignment & momentum shifts) Currency strength meter Heatmap for instant trend recognition Alerts + one-click pair switching Stop switching charts — see the entire market in
    RSI Speed mp
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex   Indicator "RSI SPEED" for MT4 - great predictive tool , No Repaint. The calculation of this indicator is  based on equations from physics . RSI SPEED is the  1st derivative of RSI  itself. RSI SPEED is   good for scalping entries   into the direction of main trend. Use it   in combination   with suitable   trend indicator , for example HTF MA (as on pictures). RSI SPEED indicator shows how fast RSI itself changes its direction   - it is very sensitive . It is recommended to use RS
    Volume Flow Heikin Ashi
    Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
    Indicators
    Volume Flow Heikin Ashi – Professional Institutional Trading System Tired of lagging indicators, fakeouts, and losing capital during choppy sideways markets? Welcome to Volume Flow Heikin Ashi , a professional-grade trend-following system designed to transform standard price charts into a powerful, institutional-level execution engine by synchronizing Price Action with Order Flow and Volume . Unlike generic indicators that only smooth out price fluctuations, this advanced algorithm combines Tren
    PipFinite Trend PRO
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    4.88 (2251)
    Indicators
    Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
    Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT4
    Boris Armenteros
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Introduction The "Two Moving Average Crossover" indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a technical analysis tool that displays two moving averages and notifies when the moving averages cross each other. The indicator calculates and plots two moving averages, one of which is faster and the other is slower. When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average, it is considered a bullish signal, indicating a potential trend reversal or the start of a new uptrend. Conversely, when th
    Ask Candles Indicator
    Thomas Tiozzo
    Indicators
    Are you tired of the uncertainty that arises when your orders fail to stop at a specific line due to the spread? Look no further! Introducing our  indicator that plots candlesticks based on the Ask price instead of the traditional bid-based chart commonly used in MQL4. With this indicator, you can say goodbye to the frustrations caused by the bid-based chart, as it provides you with a more accurate representation of market movements. By utilizing the Ask price, which represents the price at whic
    Power Renko MT4
    Pierce Vallieres
    Indicators
    Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
    EZZ Zig Zag MT4
    Paulo Rocha
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (27)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    Neuro Poseidon MT4
    Daria Rezueva
    4.8 (45)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
    DayTrader PRO MT4
    Davit Beridze
    3.5 (4)
    Indicators
    DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (171)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (104)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
    Beast Super Signal
    Florian Zuercher
    4.73 (89)
    Indicators
    Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (302)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
    SR Liquidity
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
    Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
    Genki Andou
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.85 (60)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicators
    Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (12)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
    KT Renko Patterns MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    2.33 (3)
    Indicators
    KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    4.78 (9)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
    BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
    Garry James Goodchild
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
    Prop Firm Sniper
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
    PZ Divergence Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
    Finesia Sniper
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Indicators
    Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
    Angle Indicator
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
    Forex Breath System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
    Master Volume profile
    Israr Hussain Shah
    Indicators
    Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
    TMM Channel System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
    RFI levels PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (659)
    Indicators
    Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
    UU Bands Win Pro
    Santi Dankamjad
    Indicators
    Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
    Trend Catcher ind
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (31)
    Indicators
    PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
    CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
    Robby Suhendrawan
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
    More from author
    Free Scalping System
    Vitaliy Kryukov
    Indicators
    Free Scalping is a comprehensive manual system developed for the most efficient trading at any market conditions and time scale. The system is based on two main blocks: 1. The block of trend determination that calculates dynamic support and resistance. The function of auto-optimization is available for this block. 2. The block of price deviation from its median based on the big set of regressions to get the statistically-valid result. Entry rules For buys: 1. The trend goes up 2. The price i
    FREE
    Overall Grid Assistant
    Vitaliy Kryukov
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Overall Grid Assistant trading panel is a fully-featured tool for building grids of orders and semi-automatic management of them. The panel has flexible settings of lot multiplier and distance between orders and also a lot of functions protecting the deposit from big losses. The panel has separate independent tabs for grids of buy and sell orders. Grids build for losing trades opened manually or by another EA which can be chosen by magic number, comment or ticket. There is a possibility to decre
    Pro Scalping System
    Vitaliy Kryukov
    4 (2)
    Indicators
    Pro Scalping is a comprehensive manual system developed for the most efficient trading at any market conditions on all instruments and time scale. The system is based on two main blocks: 1. The block of trend determination that calculates dynamic support and resistance. The function of auto-optimization is available for this block. 2. The block of price deviation from its median based on the big set of regressions to get the statistically-valid result. Entry rules For buys: 1. The trend goes
    Soft Fine Grid EA
    Vitaliy Kryukov
    Experts
    Soft Fine Grid EA is a fully automatic expert advisor using the very accurate strategy for both initial and grid orders. The EA can trade any currency pairs with one preset that provides high diversification and smooth growth of equity. In spite of using grids the EA is designed to long-term trading with minimal risk. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2041982 Requirements Minimal deposit: 1000$ Account type: any Currency pairs: any Time frame: M1 Преимущества Long-term trading Small d
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review