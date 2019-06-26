Free Scalping System

Free Scalping is a comprehensive manual system developed for the most efficient trading at any market conditions and time scale.
The system is based on two main blocks:
1. The block of trend determination that calculates dynamic support and resistance. The function of auto-optimization is available for this block.
2. The block of price deviation from its median based on the big set of regressions to get the statistically-valid result.

Entry rules

For buys:

1. The trend goes up
2. The price is below the signal line
3. The price deviation is positive and is higher than the value determined by settings
For sells:
1. The trend goes down
2. The price is above the signal line
3. The price deviation is negative and its modulo is higher than the value determined by settings

You don't need to look after all indications of the system. The information about signal displays in the special field on the chart (possible values - BuyNow, SellNow and WaitForSignal).

Exit rules

If the trend keeps its direction the exit signal forms at opposite price deviation reaches its predetermined value ("CloseColor"). At this the profit of the trade is always positive.

If the trend turns the exit signal forms together with the opposite entry signal.
Therefore the system is equally good suited to scalping in trend direction and to trading inside the channel at flat.

See the video below to realize how it works.

Main advantages of the system

Doesn't repaint closed candles

Rough entry and exit rules
Flexible setup of visualization releases from chart overloading
You can change main parameters of the system right from the chart
The visualization of signals by rectangles gives the most true information about the system efficiency in the past. Rectangles clearly show the price range of signal life unlike arrows which can point either at Low or High of the candle.

Requirements

  • Minimal deposit: any
  • Account type: any
  • Currency pair: EURGBP, CADCHF
  • Time frame: M5 - D1

Parameters

•    ShowSignalBoxes - to show past signals by rectangles

•    ColorBars - to color bars correspondingly to price deviation from its median
•    ShowCloseSignals - to show close signals by bubbles
•    BarsCount - the depth of history for calculation
•    RegressionDegree - the degree of regressions used to calculate price deviation from its median
•    DeviationFactor - the coefficient of price deviation
•    ScalpingPeriodCoeff - the period's coefficient of regressions used to calculate price deviation from its median
•    SignalColor - deviation percent that is necessary to form entry signal
•    CloseColor - deviation percent that is necessary to form exit signal
•    Dynamic_Period - the period of volatility for calculation of signal line
•    Dynamic_Range - the coefficient of volatility for calculation of signal line
•    MinBoxSize - the minimal size of signal rectangles in points
•    TrendCalcPeriod - the period of moving averages used for trend detection
•    TrendCalcMethod - the type of moving averages used for trend detection
•    RangeCalcMethod - the method of trend channel calculation to determine support and resistance
•    BandsRange - the coefficient of trend channel width to determine support and resistance Please read the manual for complete description of the system's functions and trade recommendation

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
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Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Overall Grid Assistant trading panel is a fully-featured tool for building grids of orders and semi-automatic management of them. The panel has flexible settings of lot multiplier and distance between orders and also a lot of functions protecting the deposit from big losses. The panel has separate independent tabs for grids of buy and sell orders. Grids build for losing trades opened manually or by another EA which can be chosen by magic number, comment or ticket. There is a possibility to decre
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Pro Scalping is a comprehensive manual system developed for the most efficient trading at any market conditions on all instruments and time scale. The system is based on two main blocks: 1. The block of trend determination that calculates dynamic support and resistance. The function of auto-optimization is available for this block. 2. The block of price deviation from its median based on the big set of regressions to get the statistically-valid result. Entry rules For buys: 1. The trend goes
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Vitaliy Kryukov
Indicators
The most handy indicator for searching classical and hidden divergences either between price chart and an oscillator-type indicator or between two oscillator-type indicators. Just drop the indicator on the chart at which 1 or 2 oscillators are executed (see the video below). The indicator doesn't require setting-up. You have just to choose the operation mode: to search divergences between price chart and an oscillator or between two oscillators.. Switch between classical and hidden divergence
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Vitaliy Kryukov
Experts
Soft Fine Grid EA is a fully automatic expert advisor using the very accurate strategy for both initial and grid orders. The EA can trade any currency pairs with one preset that provides high diversification and smooth growth of equity. In spite of using grids the EA is designed to long-term trading with minimal risk. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2041982 Requirements Minimal deposit: 1000$ Account type: any Currency pairs: any Time frame: M1 Преимущества Long-term trading Small d
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Gorazd Trauner
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Gorazd Trauner 2023.11.20 10:49 
 

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Valentin Butorin
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Valentin Butorin 2020.10.03 13:59 
 

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sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.06.28 18:23 
 

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