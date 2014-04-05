Channels Universal

Channel Universal knows how to correctly build a forex channel and forms a classic trading strategy, it is easy to execute, therefore it is accessible even to beginners. Price channels work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes.





If you look at the price and try to identify the simplest visual patterns, you will immediately see that the price almost never moves in a straight line, but instead you will see how the price fluctuates within the visual range. American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is your friend”. And indeed it is! By trading with the trend, you reduce your risks and gain an advantage, as you increase the mathematical expectation of completed transactions and, therefore, earn more profit. With the "Channel Universal" indicator, you will trade with the trend with ease! This is one of the most effective ways to work with market trends, which has helped to increase the number of profitable trades for hundreds of traders.



