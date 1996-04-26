Adx Macd Duo with Alerts
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Amac indicator will give you alerts when the ADX crosses and also when the two MACD indicators cross. Helps in determining the trend direction, good for scalping against the main trend as well. Get mobile alerts and email in addition to the platform alerts. Arrows indicate MACD direction and Check marks show ADX turns. Works on all time frames but you can get more pips by using the 30 min and above. Be sure to view the photos!