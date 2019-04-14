Adx Macd Duo with Alerts MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Adx and Macd are powerful indicators which can warn you of a change of direction. Put them together with this great indicator that will warn you of impending changes long before any ma lines cross. More screen shots on the MT4 version. Arrow indicates a solid macd cross and the check marks show the adx movements. You can trade the long term with the macd crosse and scalp the adx changes while you hold the main trend. Thanks for checking out my indicators.