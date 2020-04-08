Ichimoku Complete

Have you ever tried to trade with the Ichimoku indicator only to wonder whether to stay in or close the trade?  You will now know precisely what price is doing so you can choose your strategy.  There are many different ways to trade Ichimoku and I'm confident you will find your strategies much easier to implement with the Ichimoku Complete.  A bonus is that the parameters are fully adjustable for those trainers who ask you to change the values of the indicator.  In this way you can use one strategy on one chart and change the values for a different chart.  

With this indicator, you will know when price enters or exits the cloud!  That is a great benefit but in addition, you will know when the Tenkan-Sen crosses above or below the Kijun-Sen.  You will also get a buy or sell alert when the TK crosses above or below the cloud.  This will simplify trading with the Icnimoku Kinko Hyo indicator so popular for so many generations.  Check my website at ForexPipQueen.com

I wish you the best of luck in your trading experience.  

