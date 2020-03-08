







MHA Gold Trader

This EA is developed for trading GOLD specially . However trading other instruments is possible in user choice.

Trading strategy is using powerful entry signal of Divergence concept and the EA will manage next orders to hit take profit.

This is monitoring link for Real Account which is managing with this EA.

I'm so interested to hear your comments and resolve probably issues.







EA Parameters:

Section 1: Trades Management



Broker Digits : To select between 4,5 or 6 digits .



ECN Account : To enable trading in ECN Accounts.



Starting Lot Mode : To select between Static/Dynamic mode. In Dynamic mode the starting lot size will increase with growing account balance.



Starting Lot Size : starting lot size to current balance.



Lot Multiplier : Lot will multiply to this value for next opening orders.



Take Profit : Take Profit in pips.



Stop Loss : Stop Loss in pips.



Max Orders : Maximum orders for each cycle of martingale orders.



Stop EA until Next Day After TP : This parameter will stop the EA after getting profit till next day.



Magic Number : Define unique number to identify opened orders with the EA.



Section 2: Indicator



Fast MA Period



Slow MA Period





Section 3: Working Time



Trade Always : This parameter disable Schedule trading.



GMT Time Shift(Hours) : To define trade server difference time to GMT



Trade Days of Week : This section is used to define trading time Schedule



