EasyAgent Trade Tool
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
EasyAgent Trade Tool.This is not an automatic trading robot (EA) and it doesn’t take decisions or opens position, but it helps your work when you trading manual work with Strategy Tester and you can control trade via magic number.
The following functions are available:
- Order opening in one click.
- Order closing/deleting in one click.
- Modification of Stop Loss and Take Profit using a mouse.
- Closing all orders based on their type.
- Order reversal.
- Breakeven function.
- Trailing Stop function.