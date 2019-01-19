EasyAgent Trade Tool

EasyAgent Trade Tool.This is not an automatic trading robot (EA) and it doesn’t take decisions or opens position, but it helps your work when you trading manual work with Strategy Tester and you can control trade via magic number.

The following functions are available:

  • Order opening in one click.
  • Order closing/deleting in one click.
  • Modification of Stop Loss and Take Profit using a mouse.
  • Closing all orders based on their type.
  • Order reversal.
  • Breakeven function.
  • Trailing Stop function.


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Nattapon Chuekamhod
Utilities
BE Line — Real-Time Breakeven Indicator for MT5   (Free, No License Required) Automatically calculates and draws a   Breakeven (BE) horizontal line   based on all open positions for the current symbol. Net Long (Buy bias)   → Line draws at   Bid . When Bid crosses above the line, you're in profit. Net Short (Sell bias)   → Line draws at   Ask . When Ask crosses below the line, you're in profit. Accounts for   Swap and Commission   automatically. Includes an info panel showing: BE Price, Position
FREE
Phantom Edge SMC
Nattapon Chuekamhod
Indicators
Phantom Edge SMC — The Ultimate Smart Money Indicator for MT5 Tired of manually drawing structures while trading SMC or ICT concepts? Let Phantom Edge SMC do the heavy lifting for you. Key Features Internal & Swing Structure: Automatically detects BOS and CHoCH across two structural levels. Order Blocks (OB): Identifies Internal and Swing OBs with automated mitigation tracking. Equal Highs / Lows: Highlights EQH / EQL to pinpoint Liquidity pools. Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Displays FVGs with
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