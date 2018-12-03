Hedge Expert :

Its a simple Hedge technique gives you the ability to control entry points with a click of a button. When you hit Start the expert opens two orders, one buy and one sell according to the settings in the dashboard ( Lot , SL , TP).

when you hit Stop, all of opened orders will be closed.

When one of the orders closed to stop loss ( i.e Buy order) the sell order will adjust its stop loss according to a variable called (SL_Adjust), setting a new stop loss at (Sl_Adjust) pips away from its original Open Price , allowing the user to retrieve some of the loss from the first order.

and that's just that, as simple as it can be.



