Hedge
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 3 December 2018
- Activations: 5
Hedge Expert :
Its a simple Hedge technique gives you the ability to control entry points with a click of a button. When you hit Start the expert opens two orders, one buy and one sell according to the settings in the dashboard ( Lot , SL , TP).
when you hit Stop, all of opened orders will be closed.
When one of the orders closed to stop loss ( i.e Buy order) the sell order will adjust its stop loss according to a variable called (SL_Adjust), setting a new stop loss at (Sl_Adjust) pips away from its original Open Price , allowing the user to retrieve some of the loss from the first order.
and that's just that, as simple as it can be.
constantly losing, not profitable at all, wasted money..