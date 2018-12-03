Hedge

1

Hedge Expert :

Its a simple Hedge technique gives you the ability to control entry points with a click of a button. When you hit Start the expert opens two orders, one buy and one sell according to the settings in the dashboard ( Lot , SL , TP).

when you hit Stop, all of opened orders will be closed.


When one of the orders closed to stop loss ( i.e Buy order) the sell order will adjust its stop loss according to a variable called (SL_Adjust), setting a new stop loss at (Sl_Adjust) pips away from its original Open Price , allowing the user to retrieve some of the loss from the first order.

and that's just that, as simple as it can be.


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4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Snake Wave Strategy
Abd Alrahman Loulou
Experts
Snake Wave Strategy: This is a Hedge expert, it relies on RSI for an entry ( Above RSILimit ;Buy, Below RSILimit ;Sell). it starts by opening the corresponding order with an ( InitialLot ) ,setting ( FixedTPSL ) as stoploss and takeprofit equally, and setting an opposite pending order based on the percentage ( DifferencePercentage ) assigned on the ( FixedTPSL ) variable and so on with multiplication of the lot using ( LotMultiplier ). Example : Ask : 1.2222 , Bid : 1.2220 First Order : Buy at 1
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worldofhunger
1268
worldofhunger 2024.07.10 22:46 
 

constantly losing, not profitable at all, wasted money..

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