Renko Chart Robot

RENKO CHART ROBOT (EA)

1. OVERVIEW 

The Renko Chart EA is a trend-following automated trading system that utilizes Renko bricks and Heiken Ashi confirmation to enter and exit trades efficiently. This EA is designed to eliminate market noise, capture strong trends, and provide better trade accuracy by filtering weak price movements. With the ATR-based dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit, it adapts to market volatility, ensuring optimal risk management and high reward potential.

2. Unique Features  

  •  Renko Brick Confirmation – Ensures strong trends before entry.
  •  Heiken Ashi Trend Filter – Avoids false signals for more accurate trades.
  •  ATR-Based Stop-Loss & Take-Profit – Adapts to market volatility.
  •  Moving Average Trend Confirmation – Ensures alignment with the higher timeframe trend.
  •  Prevents Overtrading – Ensures only one trade is open at a time.

3. Trading Logic: 

The EA follows a Renko-based trend-following strategy with trade confirmation:

  • Detects Renko Bricks – The EA waits for a specified number of confirmed Renko bricks (BrickConfirmation).
  • Checks Heiken Ashi Filter (Optional) – If enabled, it verifies Heiken Ashi candlestick trends before placing trades.
  • Trend Confirmation via Moving Average – Ensures trades align with the dominant trend (default: 50 EMA).
  • Opens Trade – Once all conditions align, the EA places a BUY or SELL order with an ATR-based Stop-Loss & Take-Profit.
  • Manages Trades – The EA limits trade frequency and ensures only one position is open at a time to prevent excessive risk.


📌 Best Timeframes for the EA:

  •  XAUUSD (Gold) – Optimized for different broker pip structures.
  • EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDJPY – Major forex pairs with high liquidity.


