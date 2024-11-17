Vikopo ZigZag MT4

Dear traders and investors,

Introducing  Vikopo ZigZag MT4 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years.


MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116125
products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller


Strategy Introduction :

When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a formidable arsenal of tools to navigate the complex world of gold trading. While we cannot guarantee specific outcomes, these neural plugins are designed to enhance the robot's performance and potentially contribute to your trading success.

Forget about complex manual strategies and risks! Vikopo ZigZag MT4 trading robot is designed to help you increase your potential profits. Don't miss the opportunity to try out this cutting-edge solution for Forex trading on the MetaTrader market. It's not just a robot – it's the future of financial markets today! Vikopo ZigZag MT4 , utilizing advanced data analysis methods, can be your reliable partner in achieving financial Forex. While we cannot guarantee specific returns, we are confident that our development has the potential to bring you significant profits in the gold market. Take advantage of the opportunity and experience the benefits of the future today!

Promotional Price of only 59 USD ! Price will increase after SOON to 500 USD and then increase by 5 USD after every 5 Purchases ! 


Recommendations :

  •       Currency Pair:All pair ( suggested: XAUUSD )
  •       Minimum Deposit: $500 USD
  •       Money Management : SL-TP ( Traling Stop+ BreakEven+Partialclose )
  •       Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  •       Brokers : Lirunex, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

  •       Timeframe: All Timeframe ( suggested : M5 )

     IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !


Features:

  • No dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Stable testing results since 2020 with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install

Risk Warning:

  • Before you buy Vikopo ZigZag MT4 please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
  • The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
  • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.

Risk Management :

  • Control how much risk your trades are copied at with Lot Multiplier or Fixed lots
  • Max Daily Loss in % or $ to automatically close all trades when target is hit and stop copying
  • Max Daily Profit Target in $ to secure positions and then stop copying
  • Add delay to your signal


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