Level Gun Pro is an indicator of the automatic construction of the levels of Ghana.





It is based on the theory Ghana, slightly modified algorithm to calculate the vibrations of the market.













The main essence of the indicator is that it takes the entire history of the trading instrument and builds horizontal levels on its basis.





Yearly, monthly and weekly.













The advantage of this indicator is that it applies levels to the chart in advance and does not adjust to its changes.





Yearly levels are applied at the beginning of the year.

Monthly at the beginning of each month.

Weekly at the beginning of each week.









If the levels overlap, we get strong resistance or support.





The same levels show the opening price of the year, month and week. As a rule, the price at these marks goes in the channel.













For the indicator to work, you need to download the full history of quotes for the trading instrument. This can be done through the quotes archive of the terminal or use the script for automatic download.