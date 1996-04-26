MTF Fractal Triangle Channel
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.35
- Activations: 5
MTF Fractal Triangle Channel is a complete set of fractal indicator not just showing ascending,decending and flat fractal channel but also triangle channel with built in trend detector.It can notify you through e-mail,push alert and pop up window once it detected triangle or any kind of channel you wish for combine with trend. For example,this indicator found a new triangle channel and it wait for specific trend to alert you buy or sell.It up to you to set your own best trend.Not only that,you can (enable/disable) fibonacci function to find support and resistance level. Any enquiry you can reach me at e-mail ; borneopengayaupips@gmail.Thank you.