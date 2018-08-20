The adviser is based on a steady breakdown pattern of the current channel. This pattern is revealed by means of spectral analysis of the price over a long period of time and is successfully developed over a period of 20 years. Has a built-in mechanism for calculating profits, and also closes transactions for virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit, which are more than 40 points for 4-digit quotes. The adviser works on currency pairs: EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF. All settings are inscribed in the data file and transferred to the Expert Advisor directly.

The working timeframe is 30 minutes, but also takes into account the older timeframes of 60 minutes and 1 day.