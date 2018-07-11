SRFactor mt5

5

This indicator identifies short-term, medium-term and long-term highs and lows of the market according to the method described by Larry Williams in the book "Long-term secrets to short-term trading".


Brief description of the principle of identifying the market highs and lows

A short-term high is a high of a bar with lower highs on either side of it, and, conversely, a short-term low of a bar is a low with higher lows on either side of it. Medium-term highs and lows are determined similarly: a medium-term high is a short-term high with lower short-term highs on either side of it, a medium-term low is a short-term low with higher short-term lows on either side of it. Long-term extremes are determined by the same principle, depending on the nearest medium-term highs and lows. Inside bars with a lower high and a lower low than that of the previous bar are not taken into account during the analysis. Thus, the short-term extremes are determined with a delay of at least one bar.


Using the indicator for technical analysis of the market

The position of an instrument's price relative to the indicator lines, as well as the position of the indicator lines relative to each other, gives an idea of the trend development, allows you to quickly find the support and resistance levels, determine the potential for the price to grow (fall) by long-term highs and lows. This indicator will be useful for creating automatic trading systems, as it allows you to quickly determine the trend direction programmatically.

Rebound of the price from a high or a low is a confirmation of a support or a resistance level presence and serves as a signal for opening deals at the next breakout or a rebound from this level. You can find additional information on entry signals in the book by Larry Williams.

The indicator does not redraw the lines once they are broken and does not reposition the medium-term and long-term highs (lows). If a short-term high (low) turns out to be higher (lower), it is possible to determine the trend based on the position of the indicator lines relative to each other. In some cases, when an outside bar is formed, the short0term low may be higher than the short-term high. This is not an error in the indicator logic, ad can serve as an entry point to a short or long position (see Figure 1). This principle is used in signals of the first type in the SRVector indicator.


Parameters

  • Show short-term extremes - show the short-term levels;
  • Show medium-term extremes - show the medium-term levels;
  • Show long-term extremes - show the long-term levels;
  • Prices for building extremes - plot the levels based on high and low prices, or based on open and close prices of the bars.
Reviews 4
Fawkes7k
84
Fawkes7k 2021.05.27 09:50 
 

Полезный индикатор, пользуюсь им постоянно, но есть вопрос: какие цифровые значения периодов используются в этом индикаторе? На примере ZigZag например там 3 цифры периодов, в индикаторе их можно выставить, но здесь уже кастомные неменяющиеся, собственно какие значения используются? Это нужно знать для настройки других индикаторов в купе с этим.

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.10.17 18:56 
 

Спасибо! Хороший и полезный индикатор!

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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SRFactor
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5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator identifies short-term, medium-term and long-term highs and lows of the market according to the method described by Larry Williams in the book "Long-term secrets to short-term trading". Brief description of the principle of identifying the market highs and lows A short-term high is a high of a bar with lower highs on either side of it, and, conversely, a short-term low of a bar is a low with higher lows on either side of it. Medium-term highs and lows are determined similarly: a
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Fawkes7k
84
Fawkes7k 2021.05.27 09:50 
 

Полезный индикатор, пользуюсь им постоянно, но есть вопрос: какие цифровые значения периодов используются в этом индикаторе? На примере ZigZag например там 3 цифры периодов, в индикаторе их можно выставить, но здесь уже кастомные неменяющиеся, собственно какие значения используются? Это нужно знать для настройки других индикаторов в купе с этим.

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 06:30 
 

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Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.10.17 18:56 
 

Спасибо! Хороший и полезный индикатор!

didihays
173
didihays 2018.07.18 02:29 
 

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