Future Waves

It is well known that market moves as waves and in cycles. The FutureWaves indicator looks at various such cycles present in the market and projects those cycles into future to give a indication as to what may happen and what can be the biases present in each coming cycle. The indicator can be used for Binary options and fx trading.

Green histogram should be seen as the strength of buyers and red histogram that of sellers. Both the bias and the sync waves should be seen as the imbalances between the two. If its above zero, the buyers are more than sellers and naturally one should expect the prices to rise and vice versa.

Normally it is advised to do a MTF analysis starting from H4 TF and go down to lower timeframes. Although other approaches are also possible. It is possible to turn on the sync wave and decide on entries when sync wave goes together with bias waves. It is also advisable to trade with trend.





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