Smart Scroll
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 1 December 2022
- Activations: 5
This utility changes the behavior of auto-scroll.
It removes the need to manually disable and re-enable the auto-scroll function.
Main features
- Disables auto-scroll - when the screen is scrolled backwards to look at the price history.
- Enables auto-scroll - when moved back to current history.
Inputs
None.
Note
I recommend testing when markets are open, since auto-scroll works when there are incoming ticks.
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