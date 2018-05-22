Smart Scroll

This utility changes the behavior of auto-scroll.

It removes the need to manually disable and re-enable the auto-scroll function.


Main features

  1. Disables auto-scroll - when the screen is scrolled backwards to look at the price history.
  2. Enables auto-scroll - when moved back to current history.


Inputs

None.


Note

I recommend testing when markets are open, since auto-scroll works when there are incoming ticks.

Video Smart Scroll
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This indicator will show a vertical representation of the volume distribution within a selected user range. This is a free version of the full product. It is limited to use on a week old data or older. Find the full product at  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42234 . Main features: This Indicator will create an image that will allow viewing the tick volume per price level in a graphical form. The indicator will work on any range size in any time-frame, limited only by your computer mem
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Tick Profile
Elia Burstein
Indicators
This indicator will show a vertical representation of the volume distribution within a selected user range. For a free demo version go to   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42482 . Main features: This Indicator will create an image that will allow viewing the tick volume per price level in a graphical form. The indicator will work on any range size in any time-frame, limited only by your computer memory and performance. Recommended time-frames are: M1 to H1. Inputs: Price Calculated - s
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BRAZIL2020
75
BRAZIL2020 2022.06.18 21:22 
 

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hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2022.05.04 09:22 
 

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Dynaudio69
32
Dynaudio69 2022.02.25 21:37 
 

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Wilson de Carvalho Junior
20
Wilson de Carvalho Junior 2021.12.23 00:04 
 

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odymt5
194
odymt5 2021.12.06 13:05 
 

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[Deleted] 2019.01.14 08:33 
 

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Nilog
791
Nilog 2018.05.25 20:48 
 

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