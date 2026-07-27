TBM Telegram To MT5 Copier turns a Telegram signal channel into real (or notify-only) trades on your MT5 account. It works together with a companion Windows desktop app that reads and parses your Telegram channel; this EA polls that app and acts on what it finds — including recognizing when the channel tells you to close a position, not just open one.

With TBM Telegram To MT5 Copier you get automatic entry and close execution (or pure notifications, your choice), a full validation gauntlet before anything is ever traded, an on-chart status dashboard, and a stack of safeguards — kill switch, daily loss limits, trading windows, entry-price deviation checks — so you stay in control of exactly how much autonomy the EA has.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Settings / Guide

Requirements

MT5 terminal (this EA is MT5 only).

The companion Telegram Scraper desktop app (Windows), provided with your license, running on the same machine as your MT5 terminal.

A Telegram channel to follow — yours or one you subscribe to.

Key Features

Telegram-to-MT5 Signal Copying: Automatically turns parsed Telegram trade calls into MT5 orders, or just notifies you — your choice.

Entry AND Close Handling: Recognizes explicit close instructions from the channel and closes the matching open position(s), not just new entries.

Notify-Only Mode by Default: Ships safe — no trade is ever placed until you deliberately enable auto-execution.

Full Validation Gauntlet: Every signal is checked against confidence threshold, allowed sides, SL/TP requirements, signal age, symbol whitelist/mapping, spread, entry-price deviation, and broker limits before it's acted on.

On-Chart Dashboard: Live status panel showing EA state, API connectivity, last poll time, and running counters for received/executed/rejected/notified/closed signals.

Risk Safeguards: Master kill switch, trading-window restriction, max open trades, max trades per day, and daily loss limits (percent or amount) — with existing positions always closeable even when new entries are capped.

Flexible Position Sizing: Fixed lot size or risk-percent based sizing, with min/max lot clamps.

Symbol Mapping: Map the channel's symbol names onto your broker's actual symbol naming, with an optional suffix and a whitelist.

Idempotent by Design: A local ledger ensures a restarted or reattached EA never double-acts on a signal it already processed.

Alerts Your Way: Optional terminal popups, push notifications, and email alerts for both notified and rejected signals.

TBM Telegram To MT5 Copier is your bridge between a Telegram signal channel and MetaTrader 5 — as automated or as hands-on as you want it to be.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not. Interested in a free trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

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