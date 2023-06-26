MARB Trader

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This tool allows you to catch possible entries from the M.A.R.B indicator by entering the trades at a click of a button(use link for details on M.A.R.B *https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96635*).M.A.R.B Trader shows a maximum of 4 different possible trades all with different Take profits and different Risk to Reward ratios and you can choose from one by clicking a button.M.A.R.B Trader also allows you to enter Buy stop,Sell stop and Market trades using buttons.
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Siyabonga Sandile Khanyile
Indicators
Indicator details The Moving Average Retracement Boundaries(M.A.R.B) shows the average retracement level above or below the given moving average.It shows the first upper boundary (which is the average retracement above the moving average ),the second upper boundary (which is double the first upper boundary),the first lower boundary (which is the average retracement below the moving average) and the second lower boundary (which is double the first lower boundary). How to use it 1.It can be used
FREE
Magic Alert
Siyabonga Sandile Khanyile
Utilities
Missing entry opportunities,profitable exits or the chance to make profitable set ups on the chart can be very frustrating for a trader.This tool will help you by giving you alerts if your criteria or conditions have been fully met.It will send you alerts based on conditions you have set and send them through email and mql5 notifications (laptop and mobile devices). 1.Creating Alerts In order to create an alert you must first give the alert its name and how frequent it send you those alerts if c
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