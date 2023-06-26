MARB Trader
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This tool allows you to catch possible entries from the M.A.R.B indicator by entering the trades at a click of a button(use link for details on M.A.R.B *https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96635*).M.A.R.B Trader shows a maximum of 4 different possible trades all with different Take profits and different Risk to Reward ratios and you can choose from one by clicking a button.M.A.R.B Trader also allows you to enter Buy stop,Sell stop and Market trades using buttons.